Once a longshot, Bloomberg is gaining ground in California. Will it last?

Californians know a thing or two about self-funded business moguls who attempt to spend their way to high political office in their state. And what they know is, those candidates almost always lose.

Michael Bloomberg, though, is betting he will be different from the Meg Whitmans and Carly Fiorinas of past elections and that California’s Democratic primary – along with 13 other contests being held on Super Tuesday, 3 March – will be the coming-out party that enshrines him as the national candidate most likely to beat Donald Trump.

Bloomberg is putting his money where his mouth is, spending unprecedented tens of millions of dollars on television advertising, opening offices in cities big and small across the state, hiring a full-time staff of 300 people and counting, and racking up high-profile endorsements. All of these efforts are designed to ram home the message that he is in it to win it and can outspend anybody, even the sizeable Republican money machine working at full tilt to keep Trump in the White House for another four years.

“This is the biggest presidential primary operation in California history,” Bloomberg’s state director, Chris Masami Myers, told the Guardian. “We’re literally doing everything you could possibly do.”

The one thing even Bloomberg’s millions can’t do is buy the support of a plurality of voters in one of the most diverse states in the nation. But his message is certainly starting to resonate, propelling him from the low single digits in opinion polls as recently as late January to 13% – ahead of the former vice-president Joe Biden – in a Capitol Weekly poll this week.

That boost in support has gone into overdrive since the chaotic Iowa caucus on 3 February, a New Hampshire race that left the central Democratic lane deeply divided, and the precipitous decline in Biden’s fortunes after months as the race’s presumptive frontrunner. Despite swirling controversies over Bloomberg’s support of discriminatory stop-and-frisk policing when he was mayor of New York, new controversies over his treatment of women and the role he believes black and Latino homeowners may have played in triggering the 2008 financial collapse, he has racked up strong polling numbers even among minority voters.

The achievement is all the more remarkable since he didn’t compete in the first primary and caucuses, aroused little voter excitement in California upon announcing his presidential bid, and was greeted with deep skepticism by many of the state’s more seasoned political professionals.

What changed?

The short answer may be that Democratic voters are now thinking defensively. In other words, they are more interested in supporting a candidate capable of defeating Trump than in finding one who best represents their own worldview.

And it’s not just Bloomberg’s money that appeals to them – or even his trenchant Twitter battles with the president demonstrating that he refuses to be bullied.

He has a strong record on combatting gun violence and the climate crisis, two issues that play particularly well in the Golden State. He is genuinely revered by municipal leaders – including high-profile black mayors like San Francisco’s London Breed and the young rising star Michael Tubbs of Stockton – who have won grants and other forms of support from his foundation. And, unlike past plutocrats who have entered the electoral arena in California based on their business record alone, he has a solid record in public office to point to thanks to his three terms as mayor of New York.

Then there’s the rest of the Democratic field, which strikes many voters as underwhelming and is spurring many of them to think that the flaws of any given candidate may not be as important, in the end, as the imperative to win.

That’s especially true of minority voters who now have an all-white field to choose from even though they make up close to half of the Democratic primary electorate. “We don’t have an Obama. The expectation is different,” said Steve Phillips, a political fundraiser, podcaster and commentator who heads the San Francisco-based organization Democracy in Color. “Younger African Americans still want the right person, while older folks want any person that can get rid of Trump. That is the essential dynamic.”