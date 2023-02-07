Once missing, now wanted man arrested after second attempt to flee

Feb. 7—A missing man who became wanted by police could not elude law enforcement a second time within a week Saturday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff's Office.

William Curtis Music Jr., 47, of Brunswick, was arrested at around 2 a.m. Saturday after allegedly leading deputies on a chase through city streets and out to U.S. 17 where the pursuit ended after a deputy performed a PIT maneuver, prompting a crash.

A PIT maneuver stands for precision immobilization technique and is used by law enforcement to stop fleeing vehicles.

Speeds reached in excess of 100 mph as Music allegedly sped away from Deputy Robert Mydell when Mydell attempted to stop Music's white Toyota Camry during a patrol assist for Brunswick Police Department through the city, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.

"Traveling south on U.S. 17, Mydell 'Pitted' the vehicle," the post said. "It left the roadway, flipped once, and came to rest on its tires. There were no injuries."

Music was in the Glynn County Detention Center Monday on charges of willful obstruction of officers, two counts of fleeing and attempting to elude police, reckless driving, several traffic infractions associated with the chase, and parole violation.

It was the parole violation that allegedly prompted Music's first escape from police just days prior. A Glynn County Police report said an officer made contact with Music at a gas station after someone called to say they had found him after he had been reported missing. GCPD posted on Facebook Jan. 27 seeking the public's help in finding Music as part of a missing person case.

When the officer ran Music's name through a statewide database on Thursday, he learned Music was wanted on a parole violation associated with a fraud case out of Atlanta, the report said.

Music on that day refused to get out of the car and allegedly ran from county police, saying, "I can't go back to prison," according to the report.

Music was able to get away that day after officers backed off of chasing him in accordance with the department's pursuit directive because specific criteria were not met to allow officers to chase him, the report said.

Music was initially reported missing by family members on Dec. 23, 2022 when he failed to show up for work and turned off his cellphone, police said in the Facebook post.