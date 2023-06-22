Once a nation of shopkeepers, we’ve become one of shoplifters

A woman steals a bottle of wine in a supermarket

Stuck on the door of the Costcutter at the end of my road there’s a blurry photograph of a man caught on camera shoplifting. It’s the modern equivalent of a Wanted poster, except the chances of the sheriffs getting on the case are nil. Did the police follow up that picture? Don’t even ask.

It’s hard to put a figure on shoplifting in Britain, but a million cases a year like this one is probably close. It’s a blight, a collective shrug to the moral order. Yet the number prosecuted last year was just 21,000 – and most of the people found guilty just get a fine.

The Association of Convenience Stores suggests that almost two thirds of shop thefts are committed by repeat offenders. The shopkeepers aren’t people who can afford to take losses, day after day. Lots of them are hard-working and keep convenience stores going by working much longer hours than the rest of us – my Costcutter opens at 7am and closes at 8pm. Many of them are run by a family; it’s their livelihood.

Big supermarkets can’t afford wholescale theft either. Have you wondered why some branches of M&S only have samples of higher value items on the shelves? It’s because people take them without paying.

This is a nation that has clearly forgotten the commandment, Thou Shalt Not Steal, or, perhaps, never learnt it in the first place.

I know, I know. There’s a cost of living crisis, which means that an awful lot of us can’t pay the bills (right now, British Gas is threatening to put debt collectors onto me), and what if you can’t buy food for your children?

The heartbreaking Ken Loach film, I, Daniel Blake, described how a young woman ended up taking to prostitution after a security guard at a convenience store caught her stealing sanitary towels.

It’s harrowing, yet isn’t this the kind of need that food banks are meant to meet? And thank God for them.

But underlying the present crisis is the prevalent sense that it’s capitalism that’s theft, and that you must never prosecute someone for shoplifting basic items. Surely this will lead to just one thing: more shoplifting. The culture of impunity means a culture of theft.

Granted, shoplifting has always been with us. A friend of mine from the East End recalled that in the 1960s her old granny would send her into the corner shop to steal a tin of salmon for their tea, and once sent her back because she got red instead of pink.

But I don’t think it’s ever been as bad as this. And it’s the notion that shoplifting has effectively been decriminalised that should bother us. This, I may say, is not the case in other countries, where stealing is taken seriously.

Once, we had actual neighbourhood police who would patrol the streets, who would know who was trouble and where thefts were happening. But if you report a theft now it’s not in any expectation the police will do anything about it.

My husband reported a man caught on camera in an off-licence who had stolen his wallet. The police cut him off before he had explained how to find the place. Maybe they are too busy identifying slurs online or investigating themselves.

This is a moral problem as much as anything else. People steal with impunity because dishonesty isn’t regarded as shameful, and the chances of getting caught seem close to nil. The de facto decriminalisation of shoplifting isn’t the sign of a compassionate society but of one that’s lost its way.

