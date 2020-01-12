Once overlooked, Bernie Sanders now has momentum. Here's why his camp thinks this time, he can win

Three months ago, Sen. Bernie Sanders was back in Vermont, recovering from a heart attack and heart surgery that knocked him off the 2020 campaign trail and kicked off a tidal wave of questions about whether he could go forward in the Democratic primary, let alone win it.

Counted out by many after the health scare and overlooked for months while former mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren dominated headlines, Sanders is now riding an uptick in polling and a new narrative around his campaign in the political mediasphere: Could Bernie Sanders really win this time?

The 78-year-old U.S. Senator from Vermont, a self-described democratic socialist who has pushed for a working-class revolution, is solidly second in most national polls behind Biden, and he either leads or is tied in recent polls in the first two states that vote, Iowa and New Hampshire.

Questions still persist whether Sanders, who fell short in the 2016 Democratic primary to Hillary Clinton, can expand and diversify his loyal base of young, predominantly white, progressives to secure the nomination.

But Sanders has demonstrated consistency while rivals have bounced around in polls, and his campaign says he's built to cross the finish-line. They point to stronger numbers among young black voters and Hispanic voters this time around and an ability to attract first-time primary voters.

"I think the two people who will absolutely be in it until the end are Biden and Bernie," said Joe Trippi, a longtime Democratic campaign operative. "Does it turn into a Biden-Bernie race the way Clinton-Bernie did? Or is it three or four other people, billionaires, fighting it out until the end? I don't know."

A win in Iowa, where Sanders has steadily climbed in polls for weeks and has a robust organization, would give him considerable momentum heading into his neighboring New Hampshire, which he won four years ago, and Nevada, where he finished a close second behind Clinton.

He remains far behind in South Carolina, where Biden's strong support among African American voters has given him a commanding lead. But the Sanders team has pumped major resources into delegate-rich California, which votes along with 13 states on Super Tuesday on March 3. There's such an emphasis on winning California that the Sanders campaign internally refers to the "early 5" states. Early voting in California begins Feb. 3, the same day as the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

"We are the candidate who has a base," Sanders Iowa State Director Misty Rebik told the Des Moines Register, arguing that strong voter enthusiasm, like Sanders supporters have for their candidate, is critical to compete in Iowa's caucus system.

Still, Trippi said he gives Biden an "absolute edge" to go on to win the nomination over Sanders and other candidates because of his widespread support of black voters, a key constituency in any Democratic primary that will become more crucial as the race nationalizes.

"Like any of them, he's got to be able to break into Biden's strength with African Americans in order to get by him," he said.

For much of the past year, buzz in the primary centered on the out-of-nowhere rise of Buttigieg, the emergence of Biden as an immediate front-runner and scrutiny of the latter's voting record. Some party insiders viewed Sanders as too far left to compete again and predicted his support from 2016 would shift elsewhere. Warren, D-Massachusetts, who also is trying to appeal to the progressive lane of the party, was widely seen as a more electable alternative to Sanders and enjoyed a steady ascension through the summer.

Warren, whose mantra is "big structural change," soared to a virtual tie with Biden in early October, around the same time Sanders suffered a heart attack. But days later, Sanders received a major boost when one of the most popular figures among liberals, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York, and fellow "Squad" members Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan endorsed his candidacy. Their backing proved to be critical validation from the left — at a time when Sanders was trailing — to dispel speculation that Sanders' health might compromise his candidacy.