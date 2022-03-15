Once-ruined Kentucky distillery releasing its first bourbon: Where, when and price

Do you thirst to taste history? Ever since the revival of the the historic Old Taylor Distillery began in 2014, the comeback has needed one thing to be complete: A new bourbon.

Now dubbed Castle & Key, the distillery is releasing Castle & Key Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey Batch #1 at the distillery on McCracken Pike in Versailles on March 26. You can buy a bottle for $55.

This will be the first proprietary bourbon distilled and released on the grounds of the historic Kentucky distillery in nearly 50 years, according to the announcement.

Batch #2 will be available in early May, the distillery announced. Both are aged four years in sets of 80 barrels.

Batch #1 has a nose of honey, golden raisin, brown butter, orange blossom, baked nutmeg and stone fruit with a palate of toffee, bread dough, dates, baking spice and toasted almonds with a finish of cinnamon and allspice, according to the tasting notes.

Batch #2 has a nose of rye bread, dry cinnamon, pine resin, red apple peel and barn wood with a palate of burnt sugar, dried fig, cracked pepper and cherry wood, with a finish of charred oak and molasses.

Where to buy Castle & Key bourbon

Beginning in April, Batch #1 will be sold in stores in Kentucky as well as Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled to announce the release of Castle & Key’s first bourbon,” said Will Arvin, co-founder and owner of Castle & Key Distillery. “We believe this debut stays true to our commitment of re-imagining Kentucky spirits by identifying the best barrels for production each year based on quality, not consistency of flavor.”

Castle & Key began a revival after Arvin and former business partner Wes Murry purchased the derelict distillery, which had been closed since the 1970s. They gradually renovated the property, restoring the historic peristyle over the springhouse.

Lexington landscaper Jon Carloftis brought the beautiful gardens and grounds back to life. For a time, former Brown-Forman assistant distiller Marianne Eaves joined the group, helping to re-establish the distillery.

Castle & Key has released a “Restoration Gin” and vodka as well as a rye and was behind a bourbon release by Blue Run Spirits that quickly sold out.

This is the first bourbon released under the Castle & Key label.

Reservations will not be required to purchase the bourbon on site; the distillery is open Thursday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

