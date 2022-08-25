Once Southeast Asia's Most Valuable Startup, Grab Falls $13 Billion Behind GoTo

Olivia Poh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s Grab Holdings Ltd., once Southeast Asia’s most valuable startup, is faltering behind GoTo Group in the public markets as it fights to gain ground on its Indonesian ride-hailing rival’s home turf.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The unprofitable companies are both struggling to convince investors of their moneymaking potential after staging their stock-market debuts in recent months. Yet GoTo has fallen less than its competitor and its market value of about $26 billion is now twice that of its Singaporean peer. The companies are each set to report quarterly earnings in the coming days.

Grab and GoTo have been locked in an expensive battle for dominance over the past several years. Grab still counts the city-state of Singapore as its largest market even as it tries to expand in countries including Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy. GoTo is enjoying a leadership position in its home nation of more than 270 million people whose mobile-savvy consumers are shopping on its online-retail platform Tokopedia and ordering rides and food via its Gojek’s app.

The growth potential of Indonesia has helped GoTo outperform Grab, which became a publicly traded company through a merger with Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Growth Corp. in December. GoTo has lost about 3% since its initial public offering in Jakarta in April, while Grab is down more than 60% since combining with the US blank-check company.

“GoTo’s advantage as a homegrown Indonesian brand and its synergy with Tokopedia may let the country’s biggest tech firm defend food-delivery market share from Grab, the category’s leader in Southeast Asia, and improve profitability,” Nathan Naidu, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said in a July 20 report.

While Gojek has a strong grasp of the crucial Indonesia market, Grab has made inroads in food delivery. Grab had 49% of the Indonesian food delivery market last year, compared with GoTo’s 43%, according to Momentum Works.

Grab is scheduled to report second-quarter results before US markets open on Thursday, while GoTo is set to release results on Aug. 30.

(Updates with Indonesia food-delivery market shares in sixth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Fights Back Against Yuan Weakness With Stronger FX Fixing

    (Bloomberg) -- China took steps to support the weakening yuan Thursday, setting its currency reference rate at a stronger-than-expected level, as the widening monetary policy gap with the US continued to weigh.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastCovid Incub

  • This $10.4 Million Oceanfront Mansion Has Stunning Views of Maine’s Coast

    Named the Shorehouse, the seaside estate was custom-built in 2018.

  • US Crop Tour Stokes Fears of Looming Corn Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- Parched soils. Grasshopper infestations. Scorching heat. Hail damage. This year’s US corn crop has been put through the wringer -- and it shows.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study Sho

  • China's Natural Calamities Disrupt Tesla, Nio's EV Charging Services

    China's power crisis affected electric-car owners, with automakers including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) suspending some charging facilities, Bloomberg reports. User apps indicated that charging stations were down in Chengdu in Sichuan province. The nation's worst drought since the 1960s has cut hydropower generation with a heatwave sending electricity demand surging and the nearby city of Chongqing. Nio posted temporary notices on its app's charging map page informing that

  • Researchers discover sprawling pro-U.S. social media influence campaign

    Facebook and Twitter, in a first, have cracked down on a series of covert influence campaigns designed to spread pro-U.S. sentiment abroad, researchers

  • Inside the Modern House That Helped Range Rover Launch Its New Halo SUV

    The new Range Rover SV Carmel Edition met its potential drivers at a lavish private home.

  • Korea Warns Against Speculation as Won Slides to 13-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is stepping up surveillance of the won after the currency tumbled to a 13-year low, with the authorities warning that they are watching for any offshore speculative factors.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsJapan Set to Allow More Tourists to En

  • Western sanctions will eventually impair Russia’s economy

    The most potent are the least talked about

  • BOJ policymaker vows to keep ultra-low rates, warns of economic risks

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank of Japan must maintain massive stimulus to support an economy facing a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and slowing global demand, one of its board member said, reinforcing the BOJ's outlier status in a global wave of monetary tightening. BOJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Thursday the outlook for Japan's economy was clouded by a renewed spike in pandemic cases, lingering supply constraints and persistent rises in global commodity prices. Market jitters over aggressive interest rate hikes by major central banks to rein in rampant inflation could also trigger an outflow of capital from emerging economies, and hurt global growth, Nakamura added.

  • India's NDTV says Adani needs regulatory nod to buy its top shareholder

    MUMBAI/BENGALURU (Reuters) -New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday said Adani Group needs regulatory approval to buy its biggest shareholder, as its founders - who own the target firm - are barred from trading in securities markets. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate on Tuesday said it was seeking a controlling stake in the news channel. NDTV said the action "was executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders".

  • Apple Stock Just Had Its Worst 2 Days Since June. Why Investors Are Suddenly Worried.

    Worries ranging from the Federal Reserve to China have weighed on the stock. But it might not be as bad as it seems for the tech giant.

  • Thailand Had Notoriously Harsh Drug Laws. Now Weed Is Legal—and That's Making Things Complicated

    For decades, Thailand had some of the world's harshest drug laws. In June, cannabis became legal—but the transition isn't easy.

  • Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield will fill two different roles in Panthers-Bills exhibition

    Buffalo and Carolina play in their third and final NFL exhibition game Friday in Charlotte.

  • Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Also, discussions on an agreement on Iran's nuclear programme remain stalled, calling into question any resumption of its exports. "Brent crude oil prices rebounded above the $100/barrel mark following Saudi officials showing willingness to defend prices via an OPEC+ production cut if necessary," Citi analysts said in a note.

  • Vanessa Bryant 'Asphyxiated' with Horror Crash Photos May Someday Leak, Lawyer Says in Closing

    An attorney for Vanessa's co-plaintiff, Chris Chester, asked for damages of a combined $75 million for both families

  • Dealer Shamed Into Selling Corvette Z06 at MSRP

    Mac Haik Chevrolet originally wanted $90,000 in ADM for the privilege of owning a Z06.

  • Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Honors Kobe Bryant on 8/24 with Praise for a Seemingly Bad Game Statistic

    "That fear of failure is often rooted in anxiety about how they will look to others. However, the great ones are driven not to win, but to exceed their own expectations, said the NBA icon

  • China Adds 1 Trillion Yuan More of Stimulus to Rescue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its economic stimulus with a further 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) of funding largely focused on infrastructure spending, support that likely won’t go far enough to counter the damage from repeated Covid lockdowns and a property market slump.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayA 129-Foot

  • Yuan Slump Forces China Into Balancing Act to Help Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The Chinese yuan’s slump to its weakest against the dollar in almost two years adds to what is already a precarious balancing act for Beijing, which is seeking ways to prop up its struggling economy without stoking financial instability.There’s opportunity in the falling exchange rate, which cushions exporters and provides an additional source of support as the People’s Bank of China lowers interest rates and as provincial governments borrow to fund infrastructure. Authorities hav

  • In Kyiv, Johnson receives Order of Freedom and nameplate on Alley of Courage

    WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 17:46 During his stay in Kyiv on Wednesday, which is also the Independence Day of Ukraine, Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, received the Order of Freedom, the highest decoration of Ukraine awarded to a foreign citizen.