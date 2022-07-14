Once teen co-defendants in a homicide, two men face drug case as adults | Theodore Decker

A story in The Columbus Dispatch from June 15, 1994, mentions the arrests of teenagers Michael Fowler and Patrick Saultz in the fatal shooting of Laray Jamison. After an initial mistrial, Fowler pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Saultz was acquitted, but he went to prison on drug-related felonies in 1997.

They were just teenagers then, facing trial on charges tied to a fatal dispute that began as a neighborhood squabble over a stolen bicycle.

Now, approaching middle age, they find themselves co-defendants once again.

Patrick Saultz, 44, and Michael Fowler, 45, were named last week in a sweeping federal indictment charging them and nine others with a conspiracy to peddle bulk amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and crack throughout Greater Columbus, primarily out of Hilltop and Franklinton drug houses, including one within view of an elementary school playground. The investigation by local, state and federal agencies stretched two years and led to the seizure of a cornucopia of drugs, $1.5 million in cash, and 44 firearms.

Federal investigators say Saultz and another man, Cordell Washington, were the leaders of an organization that moved large quantities of dope and then laundered the proceeds using deposits into others' bank accounts and an array of limited liability companies.

A look into the backgrounds of the defendants reveals that, for most, this is far from their first foray into the criminal justice system, with charges of drug dealing dating as far back as 30 years ago.

Fowler and Saultz have a shared history, one involving the city's homicidal past.

Both were juveniles bound over for adult trial in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in connection with the death of Laray Jamison, 25, who had been shot in an alley off Summit Street on June 12, 1994.

The case against Fowler and Saultz, judging from reports in The Dispatch at the time, wasn't open and shut.

Jurors acquitted Saultz of complicity to commit aggravated murder and possessing a weapon under disability, even though one witness testified that Saultz had given Fowler the gun that he then used in the killing.

Fowler maintained that he had shot Jamison in self-defense, after Jamison made a sudden movement with his arm that Fowler perceived as a threat. Jurors deadlocked, prompting the judge to declare a mistrial. Before he could be tried again, Fowler pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and headed off to state prison.

The acquitted Saultz would follow not long after. Court records show that he was tangled up in felony drug cases within two years of his acquittal, leading to an 8-year prison sentence in 1997.

If the case involving the shooting of Laray Jamison wasn't a slam-dunk, the one now faced by Saultz and Fowler looks far stronger for federal prosecutors. And they are placing Saultz at the top of the ring.

"As charged, Defendant is at the apex of a major drug trafficking scheme," reads Saultz' order of detention pending trial. "He has trafficked drugs for two years (during the investigation) including while on release under state charges.

"Also, Government's exhibits show Defendant's ties to residences that have been

used in a major drug operation," the order continues. "When those residences were searched, significant narcotics and firearms were seized."

The feds wiretapped phone conversations and repeatedly relied upon confidential informants to build their case, but court documents suggest that Saultz wasn't making the best decisions. Maybe he got cocky.

A co-defendant identified in court records as Saultz' girlfriend told him in one recorded call that he was doing the same things that had previously landed him in trouble. And this advice to be more careful, if you can believe it, was coming from a woman who had just overdosed after sneaking fentanyl into the Franklin County jail using her privates, investigators allege in their complaint.

By that point, Saultz and his inner circle must have known they had come under increased scrutiny from law enforcement. There had been traffic stops and drug house raids in the preceding months.

Yet, after Fowler got dinged last month by State Highway Patrol while riding in a car carrying nine ounces of fentanyl, he rang up his old buddy on what turned out to be another wiretapped call.

"Fowler told Saultz the drugs were intercepted," investigators wrote. "In that call, Fowler asks Saultz for help with an attorney. Saultz told Fowler he would and asks Fowler if he wanted to come back to Columbus. Fowler told Saultz that he didn't know if he had enough money, and Saultz said they would work it out."

Over the next day, the pair talked several more times by phone and text, investigators said. But the topic of conversation had changed.

All signs indicated, investigators said, that they were back to dealing dope.

