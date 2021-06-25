Once upon a time in Duluth: A swindle from behind bars

Jun. 25—One hundred years ago, a fugitive from a Superior work farm who was caught and held at the Duluth Police Department headquarters managed to wrack up a petit larceny charge while in custody — a curious case that included the potential for additional punishment.

Mike Morrissey, a prisoner who reportedly had the freedom to walk the cellroom corridor, approached William Issacson's cell, told him he was a deputy sheriff and asked for $5 in exchange for his freedom.

According to the June 28, 1921, edition of the News Tribune, Isaacson handed it over. Then Morrissey wanted $5 more.

"This time he pulled out a $20 bill, all that remained of his immediate capital," according to the story. "Morrissey told him he would 'get it changed' and return him $19. He placed the bill in his pocket and again walked to the rear of the cellroom."

When Issacson sobered up, he realized what had happened, told authorities and identified Morrissey. The money was found wadded in the swindler's tobacco pouch.

Chief Schulte told the News Tribune that Morrissey would be charged with petit larceny — and maybe get the added charge for impersonating a deputy sheriff.

Once upon a time in Duluth is featured on the podcast "News Tribune Minute."