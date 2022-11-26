Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now with darkness and cold. It's not going to work Zelenskyy

Ukrainian authorities have reminded fellow citizens that Russians will be held responsible for the historical crime of the Holodomor, as well as for current war crimes.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Andrii Yermak, the Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine; Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada [Supreme Council of Ukraine]; video by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukrainians went through very terrible things. And despite everything, they retained the ability not to obey, and saved their love for freedom. Once they wanted to destroy us with hunger, now – with darkness and cold.

We cannot be broken.

Our fire will not go out.

We will conquer death again."

Quote from Yermak: "We remember the Holodomor. We know who the architect of the genocide is. We also see who wants to create the "Coldomor".

Russians will pay for all victims of the Holodomor and will be held responsible for today's crimes. It will be a historic time of redemption" ["Coldomor" is a paraphrase; Yermak refers to Russia’s ongoing attempts to freeze Ukrainians to death during this war – ed.].

Quote from Shmyhal: "Once again in 90 years, the Russian regime wants to break Ukrainians and our will through genocide again. It will not happen. The unbreakable and brave Ukrainian people will stand and flourish again after the victory. And Russia will definitely pay for its crimes. We are gradually bringing this day closer.

Details: In turn, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Head of the Ukrainian Parliament stressed that Ukrainians will always defend historical justice.

"We will always appeal to the world to prevent such crimes from ever happening again!", Stefanchuk emphasised.

The Ministry of Information Policy reminds people to light a candle of remembrance to pay tribute to the victims of Holodomor at 16:00.

