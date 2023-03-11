The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 9, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon, and welcome to The Oncology Institute's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mark Hueppelsheuser, General Counsel at TOI. Thank you. You may begin.

Mark Hueppelsheuser: The press release announcing The Oncology Institute's results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2022 are available at the Investors section of the company's website, theoncologyinstitute.com. A replay of this call will also be available at the company's website after the conclusion of this call. Before we get started, I would like to remind you of the company's safe harbor language. Management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, see our filings with the SEC.

This call will also discuss non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release furnished to the SEC and available on our website. Joining me on the call today is our CEO, Brad Hively; and our CFO, Mihir Shah. Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. With that, I'll turn the call over to Brad.

Brad Hively: Thanks, Mark and thank you to everyone, joining us today. I'll start with a review of our 2022 performance and then Mihir will provide more detail around our 2022 financial results. We'll then touch on 2023. 2022 was our first full year as a public company. I'm pleased with the progress we made driving our growth strategy, with contributions from both organic and acquired growth. Despite facing certain headwinds during the year, including Medi-Cal preventing us from dispensing oral prescriptions to a portion of our California patients, a tight labor market and delays in acquired revenue, we surpassed the top end of our revised 2022 guidance for revenue, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA, and achieved our revised guidance for covered lives.

We also achieved our original guidance for gross profit, adjusted EBITDA, and covered lives. We ended the year strong, achieving record revenue in the fourth quarter, adding two new clinics including the acqui-hire of a clinic in Chino, California and a de novo opening in South Florida. This growth expands TOI's network of 101 specialty trained physicians and advanced practice providers to 62 clinics across five states. Annually, this growth represents a 17% increase in the number of clinics and providers. As mentioned on our third quarter call, we recently opened our 15th market, with our expansion into South Florida through the acquisition of two practices, Broward Oncology Associates and Hematology/Oncology Associates of Miami. We also announced a new de novo clinic in Plantation Florida which opened in December.

Finally, we are pleased to announce the addition of ChenMed to our gain share partners in Florida. Our partnership with these groups helps to advance our goal of bringing value-based oncology care to Florida. I'll now provide some additional highlights from 2022. We completed $110 million strategic investment from Deerfield Management Company through secured senior convertible notes on August 9, 2022. We ended 2022 with $132 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments. We increased our market count to 15 at year-end from 10 in the prior year, including new markets in California, Florida and Texas. We remediated two of the previously disclosed material weaknesses surrounding controls over review of revenue and segregation of duties within the financial close and reporting process.

For the remaining one material weakness, management has developed and continues to execute a remediation plan to address the previously disclosed material weakness around treatment of complex accounting transactions. We earned the AHRQ, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality certification as an accredited patient safety organization. We generated over $1.7 million in savings to patients through our dispensary co-pay assistance program. We added three new gain share contracts in Florida. We grew capitated membership by over 100,000 lives and we completed six practice acquisitions. Now I'll turn the call over to Mihir to provide additional detail on our fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Mihir Shah: Thanks Brad. Now turning to fourth quarter 2022 results. Consolidated revenue for Q4 2022 was $71 million, an increase of 36.6% compared to Q4 2021, and an increase of 9.9% compared to Q3 2022 . Gross profit in Q4 2022 was $16 million, an increase of 87.6% compared to Q4 2021. Net loss for Q4 2022 was $9.5 million, a decrease of $1 million compared to Q4 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $4.9 million. Our adjusted EBITDA calculation includes provider start-up costs as well as consulting and legal fees associated with acquisitions. Further details on how we define adjusted EBITDA can be found in our 10-K. We have modified our adjusted EBITDA calculation to include Board of Directors' cash compensation. Now talking about the full year 2022.

Consolidated revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $252 million, an increase in 24.4% compared to prior year. Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $52 million, an increase in 27.5% year-over-year. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.7 million, an increase of $12.6 million compared to the prior year. This was primarily due to increase in gross profit and the change in the fair value of warrants, earnout and conversion option derivative liabilities offset by goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges and increased operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $24 million. SG&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $119 million or 47.3% of revenue, compared with $83 million or 41.1% of revenue in prior year.

During 2022, share-based compensation expense was $28 million or -- and SG&A related to transaction cost was $3 million. The remainder of the SG&A growth was due to headcount and other costs associated with operating as a public company and to support our revenue growth and expansion into new markets. At year-end, our cash and cash equivalent balance was $14 million and we had $118 million in investment. We expect this capital to be sufficient to support our operations and enhance our growth for 2023 and 2024. Now turning to 2023 guidance. For the full year 2023, we are guiding to a revenue range of $290 million to $320 million. This represents 15% to 27% growth over 2022. Our gross profit guidance ranged from $60 million to $70 million. And our adjusted EBITDA guidance range from negative $25 million to negative $28 million.

We expect to end the year with 1.75 million to 2.4 million lives under capitation. I will now turn it back over to Brad for some summary remarks.

Brad Hively: Thank you, Mihir. 2022 was a pivotal year for TOI. During our first year as a publicly traded company, we invested to drive growth in our priority markets, expanded our gain share portfolio and provided creative and innovative solutions to our partners. We expanded into our 15th market and surpassed 100 physicians in APPs employed by the practice. We ended the year with a strong liquidity position and prioritized clinical outcomes by launching a patient safety organization. We expect 2023 to be another year of progress and growth. To ensure that success, our focus is aligned on three primary areas; first, refining and optimizing our model and expansion markets, including optimizing referral capture and transitioning gain share contracts to population risk agreements; second, growing our legacy markets by expanding service offerings in existing clinics and expanding to new counties; and finally, reducing cash burn by improving efficiency with new technology solutions, optimizing drug margins and taking a more sustainable approach to new market entry.

In summary, we are very optimistic about 2023 and look forward to sharing our progress as we move through the year. And with that, I'll turn it back over to the operator to open it up for questions. Thank you.

