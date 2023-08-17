Oncor plans late night power outage to replace transformers in this North Texas town

Oncor Electric Delivery is temporarily cutting power to 1,200 homes in Argyle late Friday night to replace equipment.

The town said the planned outage will begin at 11 p.m. and should last for around five hours. Oncor is replacing a transformer that was installed last year, but it is already at capacity because of the “extreme growth,” according to a news release from the town. Oncor is installing two larger transformers to meet demands.

Kerri Dunn, a spokesperson for Oncor, said the planned outage is also necessary because of high usage during the summer.

“No outage is ever convenient for our customers, but unfortunately, these repairs are critical in nature. We need to do them to insure that we continue to deliver power in the area. If we don’t do the repairs now, it could lead to an extended outage in our area,” Dunn said.

On Aug. 3, the Oncor customers experienced an outage that lasted from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Erika McComis, Argyle’s town administrator, said residents on the Co-Serv system won’t be affected.

When asked about the loss of power during the extreme heat, McComis said people should make arrangements to stay elsewhere if necessary

“I’m optimistic that Oncor will get this done fairly quickly. They’ve done a lot of work in advance.”