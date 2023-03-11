Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript March 9, 2023

Operator: Greetings and welcome to the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce to you, Richard Vincent, CFO. Thank you, Richard. You may begin.

Richard Vincent: Thank you, John. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Joining me on the call this afternoon are our President and CEO, Dr. James Breitmeyer, and our CMO, Dr. Salim Yazji. Today's call includes the business update and discussion of our results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, which will be followed by Q&A. Today's press release and a replay of today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Oncternal's website for at least the next 30 days. We filed our 10-K for the full-year 2022 earlier today. Please note that certain information discussed on today's call is covered under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. We will be making forward looking statements during this call about future events such as our business and product development strategies, the timing of initiation of our pre-clinical and clinical studies, the timing of planned interim data updates, the timing of our regulatory filings and submissions and our cash runway.

Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. These forward-looking statements should be considered in conjunction with and are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in today's press release and our SEC filings, including our Form 10-K for the full-year ended December 31, 2022. This call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of this live broadcast, March 9, 2022. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this call. With that, it is my pleasure to hand the call over to our CEO, Dr. Jim Breitmeyer.

James Breitmeyer: Thank you, Rich, and good afternoon everybody. In Oncternal, we are advancing a focused and robust product pipeline with clinical and late stage preclinical product candidates that target cancers for patients with unmet medical needs. In 2022, we transitioned Oncternal into a multiproduct clinical stage company with the initiation of our Phase 3 study ZILO-301 in mantle cell lymphoma and the initiation of our Phase 1/2 dose escalation study of ONCT-808, our autologous CAR T product targeting ROR1 in advanced B cell malignancies. Our third product, ONCT-534, our dual action androgen receptor inhibitor is completing IND enabling studies and we expect it to become our third clinical product later this year. Zilovertamab continued to demonstrate encouraging clinical activity in our Phase 1 study in MCL and CLL.

The data presented in December at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting were encouraging and continue to improve over prior reporting. The results in relapsed refractory MCL patients further validated our Phase 3 rationale with efficacy and safety data that compare favorably to historical results with Ibrutinib alone. The data in CLL patients with TP53 mutation or 17p deletion treated with Ibrutinib and Zilovertamab are particularly encouraging with a landmark PFS of 100% at 42 months, and it's difficult to treat population. On the corporate front, we continue our focus on execution as we remain vigilant regarding our cash and resource usage, and we estimate we can fund our operations into the first quarter of 2024 with funds currently available.

Let me now turn the call over to Oncternal's Chief Medical Officer, Salim Yazji to discuss the status of our pipeline programs, Salim?

Salim Yazji: Thank you, Jim. Good afternoon, everyone. The rollout of our Phase 3 Study ZILO-301 is now well underway. We continue to activate sites around the world, and the feedback we are receiving from investigators on those sites supports our thesis that there is a high unmet medical need in patients with mantle cell lymphoma that is relapse after the first line of therapy. We presented exciting data from our Phase 1/2 trial of Zilovertamab in combination with Ibrutinib at the ASH meeting in December. We reported an overall response rate of 89% for patients with MCL treated with Zilovertamab plus Ibrutinib, which continued to improve from prior reporting and compares favorably to the historical overall response rate of 66% for ibrutinib monotherapy.

Vascular Surgeon, Surgery, Health

Photo by Olga Guryanova on Unsplash

The complete response rate also continued to improve to a 43% for MCL patients treated with the combination. The medium PFS has not been reached for relapsed refractory MCL patients with TP53 mutation treated with Zilovertamab plus Ibrutinib. With a landmark of PFS approximately 85% at 15 months, which is compared favorably to historical Ibrutinib monotherapy for these patient populations with a medium PFS of four months, further strengthening our beliefs that we can achieve rapid and deep responses in this area of high unmet medical needs. The data presented for CLL patients with deletion 17p or T53 mutation are also very encouraging. We demonstrated landmark PFS of 100% at 42 months and patients treated with the combination, which compares favorably to the recent data update from the ALPINE study which it showed landmark PFS of 55.7% at 24 months for Ibrutinib monotherapy and 77.6% at 24 months for Zanubrutinib monotherapy and this difficult to treat CLL subpopulation.

As you may know, mutation of the TP53 gene is the most commonly acquired mutation in cancer, including hematological malignancies TP53 aberration are associated with markedly decreased survival and predict inadequate therapeutic response, those being among the most -- among the strongest predictive and prognostic factor guiding treatment decision in CLL and MCL. The combination of Zilovertamab and Ibrutinib continued to be well tolerated with the safety profile consistent with or improved compared with the historical data for Ibrutinib monotherapy. Now let me turn to ONCT-808, our autologous CAR T targeting role one. In January of this year, we obtained our first IRB approval for our Phase 1/2 study in advanced hematological malignancies, and we expect to share initial data by the end of 2023.

As a reminder, the ONCT-808 Phase 1/2 trial will be a three plus three dose escalation study in patients with aggressive B cell lymphoma, including those that have failed prior CAR T treatment, and both safety and efficacy results will be taken into account to select the recommended Phase 2 dose. After the initial dose escalation, additional dose exploration and evidence of antitumor activity will be evaluated in the expansion cohorts, and we expect to be able to provide an initial update on key efficacy, safety and PK results. Finally, with respect to ONCT-534, our novel dual action androgen receptor inhibitor, we are glad to report that we received helpful feedback from the FDA from our pre-IND meeting in December. And we are now completing the final IND enabling studies.

Our plan is to submit an IND in the mid-2023 and initiate a Phase 1/2 dose escalation study in metastatic resistant prostate cancer patients shortly thereafter. I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Rich Vincent to review our financial results and upcoming milestones, Rich?

Richard Vincent: Thank you, Salim. Our revenue is currently derived from two research and development grants from the National Institutes of Health, or NIH. Our grant revenue was $0.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $1.5 million for the full-year 2022. Our total operating expenses for the fourth quarter ended December 31, '22 were $12.1 million, including $1.8 million in non-cash stock based compensation expense. Total operating expenses for the full-year 2022 were $46.4 million, including $7.4 million in non-cash stock based compensation expense. In the fourth quarter, research and development expenses totaled $8.8 million and general and administrative expenses totaled $3.3 million. For the full-year 2022, research and development expenses totaled $33 million and general and administrative expenses totaled $13.5 million.

Net loss for the fourth quarter was $11.4 million for a loss of $0.20 per share basic and diluted. For the full-year 2022, our net loss was $44.2 million for loss of $0.84 per share basic and diluted. As of December 31, 2022, we have $63.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and we had no debt. We believe these funds will be sufficient to support our operations into the first quarter of 2024. We have and will continue to manage expenses carefully, and we'll explore all potential sources of capital to enable us to reach value driving milestones. As of December 31, 2022, we have 57.5 million common shares outstanding. With respect to upcoming milestones for our Zilovertamab program, we continue to open sites outside the U.S. for our global clinical registrational Phase 3 study ZILO-301, and for ONCT-808, our autologous ROR1 CAR T cell therapy.

We plan to report initial clinical data from our Phase 1/2 study in patients with aggressive B cell lymphoma late in 2023 and for ONCT-534, our DAARI product candidate, we expect to submit an IND to the USFDA in mid-2023. With that, I will turn the call back over to Jim.

James Breitmeyer: Thank you, Rich. We are excited to have several programs in clinical development that can make a difference to patients suffering from hematologic malignancies and prostate cancer. 2023 will be a year of execution with the continued rollout of our Phase 3 study ZILO-301, the initial data readout of our ONCT-808 ROR1 CAR T study, and the study initiation of our novel AR inhibitor ONCT-534. We will continue to use our capital and resources thoughtfully and efficiently as we advanced our focused pipeline towards significant value inflection points. Thank you for joining us today, and we look forward to updating you throughout the year. With that, I will turn things back to John for the Q&A portion of this afternoon's call.

See also 12 Small Cap Stocks with Insider Buying and 15 Best Stocks Under $100.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.