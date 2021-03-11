Oncternal Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $17.2 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.4 million.

Oncternal Therapeutics shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $6.37, a climb of 66% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONCT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONCT