Ondas Holdings Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ONDS) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Eric Brock plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) recently. One way they can exercise their influence on management is through voting on resolutions, such as executive remuneration at the next AGM, coming up on 05 November 2021. It has been shown that setting appropriate executive remuneration incentivises the management to act in the interests of shareholders. In our opinion, CEO compensation does not look excessive and we discuss why.

Comparing Ondas Holdings Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Ondas Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of US$376m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$179k for the year to December 2020. That's a notable decrease of 22% on last year. Notably, the salary which is US$131.5k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$2.5m. In other words, Ondas Holdings pays its CEO lower than the industry median. Furthermore, Eric Brock directly owns US$16m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component

2020

2019

Proportion (2020)

Salary

US$131k

US$200k

74%

Other

US$47k

US$28k

26%

Total Compensation

US$179k

US$228k

100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 21% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 79% of the pie. According to our research, Ondas Holdings has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

ceo-compensation
ceo-compensation

A Look at Ondas Holdings Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Ondas Holdings Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 22% per year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 97% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Ondas Holdings Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -43% over three years, Ondas Holdings Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

The loss to shareholders over the past three years is certainly concerning. This diverges with the robust growth in EPS, suggesting that there is a large discrepancy between share price and fundamentals. A key focus for the board and management will be how to align the share price with fundamentals. The upcoming AGM will provide shareholders the opportunity to raise their concerns and evaluate if the board’s judgement and decision-making is aligned with their expectations.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Ondas Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a different set of stocks. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

