OnDeck Announces Date of First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending for small business, announced today that it will report first quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30th, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live on the company's Investor Relations website and can also be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306 for calls within the U.S. (toll-free) or by dialing (734) 385-2616 for international calls. The Conference ID passcode is 6597816.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the company's Investor Relations website following the event.

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $13 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.



OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score, OnDeck Marketplace and ODX are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

