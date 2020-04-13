OnDeck Begins Processing Applications for SBA Paycheck Protection Program

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending to small business, today announced it is partnering with a top SBA lender to serve small business owners seeking funding under the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

"OnDeck recognizes that operating a small business during the COVID-19 outbreak comes with unprecedented challenges," said Noah Breslow, Chairman and CEO, OnDeck. "We are proud to play a crucial role in the Paycheck Protection Program and will leverage our proven online lending platform and world class customer service team to process small business applications quickly and transparently. Small business owners are dealing with enough uncertainty, and we know their time is valuable. Accordingly, we plan to carefully scale our application intake to ensure an outstanding customer experience and avoid excessive wait times between approval and funding."

The Paycheck Protection Program was established by Congress and is being implemented by the U.S. Treasury Department and the SBA. The PPP provides low-interest loans, with a possibility for loan forgiveness, to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The program provides a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll during the current crisis.

Under the Paycheck Protection Program, OnDeck will be processing and servicing loans on behalf of Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial bank, Member FDIC, and one of the nation's top ten SBA lenders. On April 9, 2020, OnDeck also applied to the SBA to become a direct lender under the Paycheck Protection Program.

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $13 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

