OnDeck Response to Shareholder Request

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending to small business, today announced that its lead independent director sent an email response, on behalf of the entire board, on April 13, 2020 to shareholder Voce Capital Management, LLC, or Voce. The email, which is included below, was in response to a request received from Voce on April 10, 2020 for OnDeck to take immediate action to de-stagger the OnDeck Board of Directors, despite the shareholder proxy proposal deadline having passed and the proxy statement having been mailed to shareholders. In the email, Voce was informed that the Company currently intends to include a proposal to de-stagger the Board at the 2021 annual shareholder meeting.

OnDeck Logo (PRNewsfoto/On Deck Capital, Inc.) More

OnDeck values the input of all shareholders, including Voce, with whom our Board and management team have actively engaged numerous times over the past year and has taken several actions aligned with the input of Voce and other shareholders. The company was recently approved to participate as a direct lender in the Paycheck Protection Program and is currently focused on navigating this unprecedented environment to deliver value for all shareholders.

We believe that the three OnDeck directors who are up for election at the Annual Meeting, Noah Breslow, Jane J. Thompson and Ronald F. Verni, are highly qualified directors who bring leadership and important expertise to our Board and we recommend shareholders vote FOR all three directors at the upcoming annual meeting.

The following is the full text of the email sent to Voce on April 13, 2020:

Dear Dan,

On behalf of the entire Board, we also trust that you and your family continue to be safe during these trying times.

We appreciate hearing your perspectives, as well as those of our other shareholders, as we pursue our shared objective of enhancing shareholder value. Management has viewed your prior interactions as quite constructive and, in fact, over the past year we have taken several actions that were aligned with your input, including commencing a share buyback program and articulating long term financial targets.

As we've discussed, our Board strongly believes in a corporate governance model that is aligned with the best interests of our shareholders, and regularly evaluates potential governance improvements. As such, our Board met to consider your request that we include a new proposal to de-stagger the Board at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting scheduled for May 7th.

We are operating in the midst of a worldwide pandemic that has raised significant and unprecedented challenges to small businesses. This, in turn, necessitates substantial modifications to our core business that require, and have received, the undivided attention of the Board and management. Revising our proxy statement at this time — nearly a month after our definitive proxy was filed and just a few weeks before the shareholder meeting — would create additional costs and would require redirecting the time and resources of critical staff, neither of which would be beneficial to our near term needs to manage through this crisis. It would also would likely result in delaying our shareholder meeting, which we do not believe is prudent in the current environment. We have previously discussed and agree that there are benefits to de-staggering the Board, and we currently intend to include a proposal to that effect in our 2021 proxy statement.