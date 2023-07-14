One in 12 Britons victims of rise in AI scams

AI scam

Fraudsters are targeting families with sophisticated phone call and voice note scams generated by artificial intelligence.

Cybercriminals can use cheap online software to clone a voice almost exactly, drawing from just seconds of audio from a voice note or video, according to new research by McAfee, the software company.



Almost one in twelve Britons have already been targeted by cybercriminals impersonating their loved ones in this way, the study found, with 77pc of all victims losing money as a result.



What’s more, 95pc of people who took part in McAfee’s research were unable to tell a fake AI-generated voice from a real one.



Oliver Devane, who led the study, said: “The figure that about 8pc of people in the UK have already experienced a scam of this kind is really quite high. I found it quite surprising myself.



“Mostly these scammers take the audio from clips shared online by the victims themselves, and it takes a very small amount of material to create something that sounds accurate,” he explained.

A US case in April saw one mother pick up a call from an unknown number to hear what she thought was her fifteen-year-old daughter sobbing, before a male voice took over the phone and made threatening demands.

Fortunately, most AI voice scams so far are not as elaborate – or disturbing – as this. The majority of fraudsters using AI voice replicator tools have largely copied the “hi Mum” WhatsApp scam.



This is a common scam technique where cybercriminals pose as friends or relatives of a victim, often claiming to have lost or broken their phone, in order to gain the target’s trust and ask for money.



WhatsApp’s parent company Meta has been urged to crack down on the “hi Mum” scam after it was revealed that UK consumers have lost more than £500,000 to fraudsters deploying the trap in the first six months of 2023 alone.



With criminals now able to attach voice notes – or even make phone calls – that sound just like their target’s loved ones, these schemes have become much harder to thwart, Mr Devane says.



“When the “hi Mum” scam first started, it was done by text message, so wasn’t that believable,” he explained.



“Scammers have used this new technology to clone people’s voices and use that to message their targets, so the person receiving it would think they are actually speaking to their loved one.”



The technology behind the spate of fraud attempts is new, but impersonation tricks are already one of the most common and successful kinds of scam.



Research from Barclays earlier this year found that money lost to impersonators makes up 35pc of all that stolen by scammers.



Of the Brits surveyed who had been targeted by impersonation scams, 40pc said they had received a social media message that appeared to be from a celebrity or influencer.



Scammers are also using AI “deepfake” videos of people that show them saying or doing things they have not done.

Scammers used an AI–generated “deepfake” video of trusted consumer champion Martin Lewis to convince victims to part with their money earlier this month.

WARNING. THIS IS A SCAM BY CRIMINALS TRYING TO STEAL MONEY. PLS SHARE.



This is frightening, it's the first deep fake video scam I've seen with me in it. Govt & regulators must step up to stop big tech publishing such dangerous fakes. People'll lose money and it'll ruin lives. https://t.co/ZzaBELg1kg — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 6, 2023



The same technology could soon be used to turn these impersonation scams up another notch, Mr Devane warned.



“In future these types of scams will probably get a lot more personalised. The voice cloning is maybe the first step, you can imagine that in future scammers might use a video message or a video call that’s been deepfaked to convince someone to send over money,” he said.



The idea that our videos, photos and voice chats can be used to scam our loved ones out of their hard-earned cash is distressing, but there are a number of things we can do to lower the risk that fraudsters will steal our images.



One simple way to stay safer is by making our social media accounts private, and thinking carefully about who we accept follow requests from.



But with many of us having already shared video content publicly online, it’s worth investing in an identity theft protection service, Mr Devane says.



“These services keep track of personal data, and if it pops up on underground forums or on the dark web, they’ll let you know,” he said, adding that McAfee had already spotted instances of voice clones being traded online.



Action Fraud, the UK’s national reporting centre for fraud and cyber crime, said that it does not hold information on the prevalence of AI voice scams, as most people do not realise that the scam they have fallen victim to is AI generated.

Lisa Webb, scams expert at Which?, said that while fraud tactics are “constantly evolving”, the ways to spot them are largely the same.



“Fraudsters are constantly evolving their tactics to target innocent people and will be looking at how they can use AI software to make scams more sophisticated,” she said.



“There are scam warning signs for consumers to look out for. If you’ve been contacted out of the blue, asked to share personal details or received an offer that’s too good to be true then be cautious.”



On the other hand, though, new AI tools can also be used to boost cybersecurity. Nine British banks have signed up to a new tool developed by Mastercard that could help banks realise when their customers are trying to send money to fraudsters.



The new tool will provide an instant risk score that compares the customer’s and payee’s active and historic bank history, as well as comparing that history against known money mule patterns.



Johan Gerber, of the card company, said: “Organised criminals will pass funds through up to 30 accounts within their network to disguise the initial fraud.

“AI helps here by processing Mastercard’s insights and giving the predictive score to banks.”

