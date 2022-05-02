One 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) insider upped their stake by 4.9% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of 1stdibs.Com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DIBS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

1stdibs.Com Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairperson & CEO David Rosenblatt bought US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$15.84 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.56. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Rosenblatt.

David Rosenblatt bought a total of 122.50k shares over the year at an average price of US$14.65. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of 1stdibs.Com

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 6.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The 1stdibs.Com Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no 1stdibs.Com insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think 1stdibs.Com insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - 1stdibs.Com has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

