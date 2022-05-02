One 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) insider upped their stake by 4.9% in the previous year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders were net buyers of 1stdibs.Com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DIBS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairperson & CEO David Rosenblatt bought US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$15.84 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$7.56. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Rosenblatt.

David Rosenblatt bought a total of 122.50k shares over the year at an average price of US$14.65. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

1stdibs.Com is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of 1stdibs.Com

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 6.6% of 1stdibs.Com shares, worth about US$19m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The 1stdibs.Com Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no 1stdibs.Com insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think 1stdibs.Com insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - 1stdibs.Com has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: 1stdibs.Com may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hunter Amphitheater at Wahoos Stadium left filled with trash after P'Cola Freaknik event

    Anyone taking an early morning walk Monday at Community Maritime Park might have been shocked at the sight of Hunter Amphitheater filled with trash

  • 2022 hurricane season: St. Johns County residents urged to check updated evacuation zones

    It’s that time of year. Hurricane season is right around the corner, and it’s not too early to start preparing.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $93,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    Among the many successful strategies investors can choose from, perhaps none has a better track record than buying dividend stocks. The results showed that income stocks mopped the floor with the non-dividend payers. With an average annual return of 9.5%, the dividend stocks doubled investors' money, on average, every 7.6 years.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockTech Leads Stock Rebound Even as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapBored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Japanese institutional manag

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid Dividend-Paying Stocks

    It's easily the most obvious reason, but needs to be stated all the same: There's an opportunity cost in owning dividend stocks that you don't actually need dividend payments from right now. Take consumer goods powerhouse Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) as an example. Except, easy-to-own growth stock Alphabet nearly tripled in value during that same five-year stretch.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Rivian’s IPO Lockup Is Almost Over. Here’s What That Means for the Stock.

    Rivian sold shares to the public in its initial public offering in November. The IPO lockup, which bars some early investors in the electric-vehicle maker from selling stock, ends in early May.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Storied VC says investors are unlearning the lessons of the last bull market. Jeff Bezos says you should listen.

    Bill Gurley, a venture capitalist who made a $11 million bet in Uber in 2011, has a warning for tech investors.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon in Q1, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May

    In this article, we discuss the 10 monthly dividend stocks to buy in May. In order to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in May. Investors rely on dividend stocks to protect their portfolios from market volatility, and the regular […]

  • Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades

    The Federal Reserve is poised this week to accelerate its most drastic steps in three decades to attack inflation by making it costlier to borrow — for a car, a home, a business deal, a credit card purchase — all of which will compound Americans' financial strains and likely weaken the economy. After its latest rate-setting meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed will almost certainly announce that it's raising its benchmark short-term interest rate by a half-percentage point — the sharpest rate hike since 2000. The Fed will likely carry out another half-point rate hike at its next meeting in June and possibly at the next one after that, in July.

  • 2 REITs That Are Way More Resilient Than Tech Stocks

    Go-go tech stocks have captured trillions of dollars of investor attention for years, and for good reason. Indeed, comparing the performance of the two largest real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the logistics and self-storage space, respectively, with two of the FAANGs makes you wonder whether those humble real estate investments have the real teeth here. The FAANGs are the big five of technology stocks: Meta Platforms, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet.

  • Here's why Cathie Wood's Ark Invest is still bullish on Teladoc after the stock plunged 50%

    "We do believe that Teladoc's long-term competitive position and product differentiation are unmatched, gearing it for superior growth," Ark said.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in May

    Over the past two years, it's cryptocurrencies that have left stocks eating their dust. Whereas the benchmark S&P 500 has gained more than 90% since bouncing off of its COVID-19 pandemic low in March 2020, the aggregate value of all digital currencies has soared from $141 billion to more than $1.8 trillion. While there's a lot of excitement surrounding blockchain technology, smart contracts, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and blockchain-based gaming, not all cryptocurrencies are going to be winners.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger called out stock-market gamblers, dismissed bitcoin as worthless, and underlined the risks of inflation. Here are their 12 best quotes from Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting.

    The billionaire investors touched on Robinhood, reflected on the pandemic, and emphasized the risks of speaking up about political issues.