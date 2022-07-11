One of 2 suspects charged in Friday armed robbery in Hardeeville, police say

A Hampton County man is facing multiple felony charges, and police are still looking for another suspect after an incident outside a Hardeeville motel, according to the Hardeeville Police Department.

Joseph Smoaks III, 30, of Hampton County was charged with armed robbery, assault and battery first degree, criminal conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

On July 8 around 11:30 p.m., two men who were staying at the Economy Inn in Hardeeville told police they were approached by a man, later identified as Smoaks.

Smoaks allegedly hit the men with the gun he was carrying but was unable to take anything, according to Hardeeville Police Department Chief Sam Woodward. Both men refused to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

Woodward would not say how the other person was believed to be involved. A description of that person was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing, Woodward said.

As of Monday, Smoaks was in custody at the Jasper County Detention Center.

