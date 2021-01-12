Patients waiting more than 12 hours for admission to emergency departments

Henry Bodkin
Ambulances wait outside a London hospital on Tuesday - Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Ambulances wait outside a London hospital on Tuesday - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

One in 20 patients are waiting more than 12 hours to be admitted to emergency departments, new figures have shown, suggesting the worst performance in NHS history.

Data from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) for the week to January 3 also found that 30 per cent of patients are not being seen within four hours.

The findings, taken from performance figures at 32 trusts in England, emerged on the day that health leaders warned that pressure on hospitals from the pandemic will not peak until next month.

Meanwhile Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, admitted that Covid patients are being transferred "across the country" from hospitals whose oxygen supplies are under pressure.

Answering a question in the Commons following multiple reports of oxygen shortages, Mr Hancock said that "occasionally" patients have been transferred to other hospitals.

The RCEM Winter Flow research found that  2,614 patients waited longer than 12 hours to be admitted to a bed in the seven days straddling New Year's Day.

The organisation said that, since the beginning of October, 26,806 patients have waited longer than 12 hours to be admitted to a bed at its project's sampled sites across the UK.

It also said data showed performance for the "four-hour standard" – a time target within which emergency departments should aim to admit, transfer or discharge a patient – fell to 71.87 per cent from December 28 to January 3. This figure was the "worst" performance of the current winter period and only "marginally" lower than the 72.03 per cent for the corresponding week a year earlier.

Dr Katherine Henderson, the RCEM president, said: "We recognise that we are in the middle of a pandemic, but the number of patients waiting more than 12 hours prior to admission to a hospital ward is so worrying.

"We went into the pandemic with the NHS struggling with beds and workforce. This pandemic has further exposed the core shortages of essential staff, beds and resources. It is a dire situation to be in. Our departments are crowded, with many places having no choice but to administer care in corridors."

Giving evidence to the health committee on Tuesday, Chris Hopson, of NHS Providers, said the situation in hospitals was "incredibly serious".

"We were hoping for a sharper peak that came sooner and shorter – so something, for example, where we saw the peak and started to crest it in mid to late January. It now looks like the peak for NHS demand may actually be in February. If that is right, that's going to mean there's a higher level and more extended period of pressure on the NHS."

