One of the 2022 Chemistry Nobel Prize winners is already a Nobel laureate

Ananya Bhattacharya
·4 min read

This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry was shared by three chemists working on “click chemistry”—a concept that won one of them the 2001 Nobel prize.

On Wednesday (Oct. 5), the prestigious award went to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.” This is Sharpless’ second Nobel win, after he scored the 2001 Prize “for his work on chirally catalysed oxidation reactions.”

Read more

Sharpless coined the term click chemistry, used to describe “a group of reactions that are fast, simple to use, easy to purify, versatile, regiospecific, and give high product yields.” Bertozzi, who applied click chemistry to living organisms, came up with the term “bioorthogonal chemistry” in 2003. Both concepts prove useful in pharmaceuticals and disease studies, among other applications.

The Nobel Prize in Medicine went to Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo on Oct. 3 and three quantum physicists, Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger, bagged the honor in physics yesterday (Oct. 4). The literature and peace prizes will follow over the next two days, with economics closing the year’s series on Oct 10. All the announcements will be livestreamed.

Each winner will get a medal, a diploma, and 10 million Swedish krona ($901,608).

Chemistry Nobel Prize predictions were spot on

Various polls on Twitter were making calculated guesses ahead of the announcement, and some of these predictions proved accurate.

Chemistry Nobel Prize winners in the last decade

datawrapper-chart-KNXtH

The Chemistry Prize, by the digits

113: Nobel Prizes in Chemistry awarded between 1901 and 2021

188: People who’ve been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry between 1901 and 2021

7: Women who’ve won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

5: Individuals who’ve won two Nobel Prizes

35: Age of the youngest chemistry prize laureate Frédéric Joliot, who won the prize in 1935, together with his wife, Irène Joliot-Curie (the daughter of Marie and Peter Curie, who won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903)

97: Age of the oldest Nobel Prize laureate in chemistry, John B. Goodenough. He is also the oldest laureate to be awarded in all prize categories.

Person of interest: Frederick Sanger

Before Sharpless, UK-based Frederick Sanger was the only laureate who had been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry twice. The first time was in 1958 for his work on the structure of the insulin molecule. Next, he won it in 1980 jointly with Walter Gilbert, “for their contributions concerning the determination of base sequences in nucleic acids.”

Brief history of the Nobel Prize

Nov. 27, 1895: The will of Swedish chemist, engineer, and industrialist Alfred Nobel, most famously credited with inventing dynamite, sets aside the largest share of his fortune to create a series of prizes. His assets—including holdings in Russian oil company Baku Petroleum and a hundred or so ammunition and dynamite factories around the world, a yacht, a stud farm, three apartments scattered around in Europe, and more—amounted to 31 million Swedish krona

June 29, 1900: The Nobel Foundation is established to manage the finances and administration of the Nobel Prizes

Dec. 10, 1901: The first Nobel Prizes are awarded. There were five categories: physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, and peace

1968: Sveriges Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, marks its 300th anniversary with a donation to the Nobel Foundation to establish the Prize in Economic Sciences

Quotable

“It is my express wish that in awarding the prizes no consideration whatever shall be given to the nationality of the candidates, so that the most worthy shall receive the prize, whether he be a Scandinavian or not,” Nobel’s will

Related stories

👩‍🔬 The Nobel Prize committee explains why women win so few prizes

💡 The Nobel prize was created to make people forget its inventor’s past

Recommended Stories

  • A Nobel for an Indian fact-checking duo may help—but only that much

    A Nobel Peace Prize for Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair would be well-deserved. But denting India’s fake news problem is another matter.

  • 2022 Nobel Prize In Chemistry Awarded To 3 Scientists For Developing 'Click Chemistry'

    The prize was awarded equally to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for coming up with a way to snap molecules together.

  • Why Women Age 50 and Over Could Decide 2022 Midterm Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- A majority of US women age 50 and over -- one of the largest and most reliable voting blocs -- is still undecided in the final weeks leading to the midterms, casting uncertainty on the outcome of a critical election year.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Marke

  • Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 'unusual' candidate who discovered that modern humans and Neanderthals had children together

    Svante Pääbo's discovery of Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA help us unpack what makes our own genes human, and could help unlock future medical cures.

  • The 2022 Physics Nobel winners untangled the spookiness of quantum mechanics

    This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to France’s Alain Aspect, an expert on quantum optics and atomic physics, American theoretical and experimental physicist John F. Clauser, and Austrian quatum physicist Anton Zeilinger.

  • Nobel physics prize goes to quantum scientists

    STORY: The awards were given for their advances in quantum mechanics on the behavior of subatomic particles, opening the door to work on super computers and encrypted communication. Hans Ellegren, the secretary-general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said their "experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science".The award-giving body said the laureates -- Aspect is French, Clauser American and Zeilinger Austrian -- enabled further fundamental research and also potentially cleared the way for new practical technology.The scientists all conducted experiments into quantum entanglement, where two particles are linked regardless of the space between them, a field that unsettled Albert Einstein himself, who once referred to it in a letter as "spooky action at a distance"."I was suddenly struck by some of the theoretical predictions because they did not fit in all the usual intuition which one might have." Zeilinger told a news conference over the phone.The Academy said that because of their work, development was underway to use the "special properties of individual particle systems to construct quantum computers, improve measurements, build quantum networks and establish secure quantum encrypted communication."

  • 3 physicists share Nobel Prize for work on quantum science

    Three scientists jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for proving that tiny particles could retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon once doubted but now being explored for potential real-world applications such as encrypting information. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for experiments proving the “totally crazy” field of quantum entanglements to be all too real. It all goes back to a feature of the universe that even baffled Albert Einstein and connects matter and light in a tangled, chaotic way.

  • 2022 Nobel Prize In Physics Awarded To 3 For Work In Quantum Mechanics

    Each year, the prize is awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences “for groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of complex systems.”

  • 3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics for quantum mechanics work

    3 scientists share Nobel Prize in Physics for quantum mechanics work

  • Nobel chemistry prize awarded to 3 for attaching molecules

    This year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded in equal parts to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless for developing way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to design medicines. Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, announced the winners Wednesday at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.