One of 23 students injured in Eastern Ky. school bus crash has ‘tough recovery ahead’

A child injured in a school bus crash in Letcher County Friday afternoon underwent four hours of surgery at the University of Kentucky and is facing a “tough recovery,” according to his elementary school.

Arlie Boggs Elementary School shared the update on the first-grader with the permission of his mother, the school said in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

The student “suffered one of the more serious injuries,” the school said, in the collision between the bus and a coal truck that sent more than 20 students to the hospital. The crash happened on Ky. 932 near Flat Gap at about 1:30 p.m.

The school said the first-grader “had deep lacerations on his face,” and the surgery overnight was needed “to repair muscle, nerves and the ear canal.

“He is in a room now and will have tough recovery ahead of him,” the statement from Arlie Boggs Elementary said. “He will likely remain in the hospital for few days.”

The school said he “is a strong little boy and will do well.”

“Mom told me that he is sore and a little cranky, but hey he has earned the right to be cranky today,” the Facebook post stated. “...Please continue to pray for him and his family.”

Letcher County Superintendent Denise Yonts previously said 22 students and the bus driver were treated at a local hospital and released. She said one student had been sent to another hospital for further treatment.

The school district had dismissed classes early Friday because of high winds and a power outage at a middle school.

The Whitesburg Mountain Eagle reported that the collision was on a narrow two-lane road and resulted in the bus going 20 to 30 feet down a hill and landing ”on its side, partly in the shallow water of the Poor Fork of the Cumberland River.”

Herald-Leader education writer Valarie Honeycutt Spears contributed to this report.