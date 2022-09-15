One of 3 January 2020 downtown Seattle shooting suspects found not guilty of murder, assault

On Thursday, a jury found one of the three suspects in the January 2020 shooting near Third Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle not guilty of murder and multiple felony assault charges.

Marquise Tolbert was one of three suspects who were charged by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in connection to the shooting that left one person dead and seven injured. Tolbert was charged with one count of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault.

An unlawful gun possession charge against Tolbert is still pending.

William Tolliver, one of the other three suspects, was also charged with first-degree murder, unlawful gun possession and six felony assault charges. His trial date is set for Nov. 7.

The third suspect, Jamel Jackson, was charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 16 months in the King County Jail on Aug. 19. At the time of his sentencing, the judge gave Jackson credit for 576 days served.

According to court documents, after the January 2020 shooting, Tolbert and Tolliver fled to Las Vegas, where they were arrested by U.S. Marshals on Feb. 1.

