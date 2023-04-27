One of 4 inmates who escaped from Mississippi jail captured in Texas

One of the four inmates who escaped from a jail in Mississippi over the weekend is in custody in Texas, authorities said Thursday, with two of the escapees still at large.

Jerry Raynes. (Hinds County Sheriff's Office / via Facebook)

Jerry Raynes, 51, has been captured in Spring Valley, Texas, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office which posted on its Facebook page a picture of Raynes with his hands behind his back while appearing to be frisked by an officer. Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted with the capture, according to the sheriff’s office.

Raynes will be jailed and faces extradition back to Mississippi, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said Raynes was captured on surveillance video inside a service station in Spring Valley on Sunday. A stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in the city that same day. It was unknown if Raynes traveled to Texas by himself, according to the sheriff's office.

On Wednesday, authorities said they believed Dylan Arrington, 22, who also escaped from the Raymond Detention Center on Saturday night, was killed after barricading himself in a home in Leake County, Mississippi. Arrington exchanged gunfire with police. The home Arrington was in caught fire during the gun fight and a deputy was wounded, officials said.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, whose department manages the detention center where the inmates escaped from, told WAPT-TV of Jackson that Arrington was the suspect involved in a shootout with police and his body was in the home.

“There was an individual barricaded inside the residence that was believed to be Dylan Arrington,” Jones said.

Leake County Coroner Earl Adams said Thursday the body found in the home Wednesday was badly burned, and dental and possibly DNA tests might have to be done in order to confirm the identity. Results could take weeks, Adams said.

The Leake County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday the "suspect shot from within his location in the home," striking a deputy in the lower right leg. The deputy was treated at Leake Baptist where he was stabilized, the sheriff's office said.

Leake County in Central Mississippi is about 80 miles northeast of Hinds County where the inmates escaped from jail.

Arrington, Raynes, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison escaped from the jail near Jackson through breaches in a cell and the roof, Jones said. The men might have camped out on the roof before they fled and went their separate ways, Jones said.

Arrington was suspected in the slaying of 62-year-old pastor Anthony Watts.

Watts was shot and killed around 7 p.m. Monday on Interstate 55 after he pulled over to help a man, suspected of being Arrington, who had wrecked a motorcycle. Police say the man shot Watts several times and stole his red Dodge Ram. Watts died at the scene.

“Based on information gathered from investigators, the suspect ... fit the description of 22-year-old Dylan Arrington,” Jackson Police Chief James E. Davis said earlier this week.

Watts was the head pastor of St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in D’Lo, Mississippi, the Rev. Carl Burton, an assistant pastor at the church, told NBC affiliate WLBT of Jackson on Tuesday.

"He was a good man, willing to do anything for anybody. And he showed that every day of his life,” Burton told the station.

Kristin Watts, Watts’ daughter, said in a statement Wednesday that her dad meant everything to her. She affectionately called him “Paw,” while his loving nickname for her was “Boo.”

“Not only was he my dad, but he was also my pastor, and he knew how to balance both well. ... Many times us PKs [preachers’ kids] are under a radar of perfection. He used to always tell me, ‘You are not the preacher, and you need to live your life, but you know how to act, as well. Me and your mama raised you, but what you do with that is on you,” she said.

“I didn’t have to act like a saint, because he knew I was human. He instilled so much into me: my faith, my love for my family and my work ethic to work and never wait for a handout. I will miss him, and I know the days to come will seem very empty, but I know without a doubt where he is.”

Before the escape, Raynes was in jail on charges of auto theft, business burglary and having previously been an escapee, Jones said. Arrington was in jail on charges of auto theft and being a convicted felon with a firearm. Grayson was in the detention center on possessing and selling a controlled substance, grand larceny and being a convicted felon with a firearm, Jones said.

Harrison, Jones said, was in jail on charges of receiving stolen property.

The whereabouts of Grayson and Harrison remain unknown.

