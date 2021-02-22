  • Oops!
This is what one of 500K deaths looks like

Ashley Shaffer, USA TODAY
The U.S. has surpassed another somber milestone that was once unthinkable: 500,000 COVID-19 deaths, a threshold reached faster than any other country in the world.

It's Ashley with the news you need to know.

But first, she beat bone cancer: Next up for the hospital worker? Become the youngest American in space.

A half-million deaths

The United States reached another "heartbreaking" COVID-19 marker on Monday: 500,000 deaths, more than double any other country. Nearly a year after the coronavirus was declared a worldwide pandemic, Americans have largely grown numb to the mounting death toll. We should not. Each American who succumbs to COVID-19 leaves an average of nine close family members in mourning. The nation's 500,000 deaths put 4.5 million spouses, children, parents, siblings and grandparents in pain, confusion and loss. One family's anguished goodbye to their "rock" captured America's grief amid COVID-19. This video is heartbreaking, but a must-watch.

Many Texans are still without water and power

Although temperatures warmed up across storm-battered Texas on Monday, millions still struggled with water shortages, boil-water advisories and flooding damage from burst pipes, and about 18,000 customers remained without power. As of Monday morning, more than 1,200 public water systems were reporting disruptions in service, many of them leading to boil-water notices, the Texas Council on Environmental Quality said.

Short List reader Mark Kazdol, who lives in Corpus Christi, Texas, has been without running water since last Tuesday when the freeze took hold and caused a pipe to burst underground. "We are managing as best as possible right now," Kazdol says. Thankfully, he's no longer in the dark. After four days without power, his electricity was restored three days ago.

Food and water are loaded into the back of a pickup truck at a distribution site on Feb. 22, 2021, in Houston. The city's boil-water notice has been rescinded however many residents lack water at home due to broken pipes.

What everyone’s talking about

NYC is one step closer to seeing Trump's taxes

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for New York City prosecutors to feast their eyes on Donald Trump's taxes — a brutal defeat for the former president. The SCOTUS on Monday refused to intercede in a long-running legal fight between Trump and the Manhattan district attorney, paving the way for prosecutors who are investigating Trump and his company to enforce a grand jury subpoena for his tax records. Trump has dismissed the investigation as a political "witch hunt" and has fought all the way to the high court to keep his tax returns under wraps. Does that mean you’ll get to see his taxes, too? Because of the secrecy of grand jury proceedings, the development doesn't mean Trump's financial records will become public.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 20, 2021.

Merrick Garland calls Capitol riot investigation 'first priority'

President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Justice Department as attorney general, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland, was in the hot seat Monday at his confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Garland called for a restoration of Justice Department "norms" as guardrails against the influence of partisan politics that have threatened the agency's independence from the White House.

Here are a few takeaways from the hearing:

Judge Merrick Garland, nominee to be attorney general, is sworn in at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Carlos Barria/Pool via AP)

Real quick

Where does the $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill go from here?

Congress is getting back to business this week on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which Democrats are eager to pass even without Republican help. The first obstacle was cleared Monday when the House Budget Committee endorsed the relief package. But Congress is up against a clear deadline. In a few weeks, aid for millions of people still struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic will run dry. So where does the latest COVID-19 relief bill go from here? Nicholas Wu and Christal Hayes dive in:

  • When could the COVID-19 bill pass? Democrats aim to pass the whole stimulus package by mid-March, when a federal boost to unemployment benefits expires. But it will first face several hurdles.

  • What's in the current COVID-19 relief bill? The draft of the legislation contains $1,400 checks for Americans earning $75,000 or less, an extension of a $400-a-week boost to federal unemployment benefits, funding for vaccine distribution and more.

  • What are the major hurdles and disagreements? Republican senators oppose many of the provisions in the legislation, such as the billions in aid for state and local governments. Intraparty disputes have also emerged among Democrats over the inclusion of a federal minimum wage increase.

President Joe Biden, in a meeting Jan. 29. 2021, with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, stressed the need for a COVID-19 relief package.

A break from the news

    Some 8.8 million people in Texas, about a third of the state's population, still had issues with their water supply as of early Monday, authorities told Reuters, after a record-breaking freeze knocked out power stations last week. Millions of Texans are still being advised to boil water before using, though all power plants were back online over the weekend and power had been restored to most homes as the weather returned to normal.

    Hospitals across the South grappled with water shortages Sunday in the wake of a devastating winter storm as the region carried on with recovery efforts and the weather offered a balmy respite — temperatures as high as the mid-60s. The icy blast ruptured water mains, knocked out power to millions of utility customers and contributed to at least 76 deaths — half of which occurred in Texas. At least seven people died in Tennessee and four in Portland, Oregon.

    A small Israeli task force scoured the sands of a nature reserve along Israel's Mediterranean coast Monday, taking part in a widening effort to clean up a disastrous oil spill that has blackened most of the country's shoreline and reached beaches of neighboring Lebanon. The roughly dozen workers on Palmachim Beach were among thousands of volunteers, soldiers and park rangers who have taken up the task of extracting millions of tiny globs of sticky black tar that have coated the Israeli shoreline in recent days after an oil spill in the Mediterranean Sea.

    President Trump promised "great health care at a fraction" of the cost, but prices continued to rise just as the coronavirus made it a big concern.

    Although temperatures warmed up across storm-battered Texas Monday, water shortages and boil water advisories continued across portions of the state.

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIn order to understand just how open the lines of communication are between the progressive left and President Joe Biden, look no further than White House chief of staff Ron Klain’s call log.Klain speaks to Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “quite often,” recently talked to freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), a newly minted Squad member, and has conversations with many “less famous” individuals in the Democratic Party’s left wing on a regular basis, he told The Daily Beast in an interview. Almost always, those chats are conducted over the phone.“Progressives are a big part of our party and making sure their voices are heard here at the White House is a big part of my job,” said Klain. On Friday, he confirmed that several progressive hires for new roles within the White House will soon be made public.Klain’s frequent communication with top leaders on the left is part of a critical, emerging infrastructure within the White House. The goal, described by three White House officials, including the chief of staff, is not only to elevate their ideas and concerns, but to make them a permanent part of the policy making process.Famously known for teetering on the periphery of power within their own party, progressives now have direct access to the administration, jettisoning an initial assumption that the activist class would merely be tolerated in Bidenworld. The escalating dynamic—a mix of phone calls, briefing invitations, and broader mutual courtship—represents a notable shift from how progressives conducted business under former President Barack Obama, when many felt alienated and sidelined, and how some expected to carry on early into the Biden era. Together, it captures the key alliances forming behind the scenes between the White House and passionate liberals on the outside.When Biden announced Klain, an amiable loyalist and seasoned operator, as his first appointment last November, many Democrats across the party’s spectrum praised his selection. He’s since become a point of rapid response for many on the left who are angling to get within earshot of the president.Ron Klain Will Be the Best Ebola Czar YetBut the progressive pursuit is not up to Klain alone.“One of our key goals… is to ensure that we’re engaging partners, that we’re mobilizing partners and leaders around the president’s agenda,” a second White House official told The Daily Beast, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal communications. “What I say to people is: ‘Set yourself loose. If you have these relationships, we’re all here to serve this broad coalition.’”Climate activists are among those building some of the strongest bonds within the White House. During the transition, Biden and Sanders allies created a special task force to address goals like a Green New Deal and reducing the country’s fossil fuel reliance. In his inauguration address, the president called the global catastrophe “a climate in crisis.”Evan Weber, co-founder and political director of the Sunrise Movement, has since muscled his way into discussions about their aggressive agenda. So much so that when he needs to contact John Kerry, the former secretary of state and newly appointed climate czar, the two find time to chat. Weber speaks to Kerry, Gina McCarthy, the White House’s national climate adviser, and other officials “on a weekly basis, if not a daily basis,” according to a source with knowledge of the talks.Dems Urged Not to ‘Waste a Second’ Negotiating as Republicans Back Away From COVID Relief Yasmine Taeb has experienced a similarly warm reception from the White House. In late December, Taeb, a human rights lawyer, was among a group of activists who compiled and sent a book of 100 progressive foreign policy practitioners to incoming administration officials hoping to influence important staffing decisions. Just a few months later, she said officials had consulted the list and made “several” hires from the recommendations, with others currently in the process of being interviewed.“The White House referred to it as a ‘fantastic resource’ and I’ve been in touch with them regularly about it,” said Taeb, sharing details of a positive email she received from an administration contact. “I’m trying to work to ensure that we get as many of the candidates that we recommended into the administration as possible,” she said. “They are in fact using it for staffing purposes.”On the inside, other officials echoed that desire to engage regularly. “This is very much in line with who he is,” said a third White House official about Biden’s pledge to unify ideologically divergent groups. “He wants to make sure that there’s open communication, open lines. He wants to make sure he doesn’t leave anyone out. He wants to hear from folks.”After the hard-fought Democratic primary and general election concluded, Biden promised to assemble a “broad coalition” to defeat former President Donald Trump. In doing so, many progressives temporarily withheld their usual criticisms, mindful of that end goal. As the first few days of Biden’s term came together, he rolled out staff that alleviated concerns that he might put a hawkish foreign policy fixture or overt career corporatist, for example, as key department heads. When Tony Blinken and Janet Yellen were announced as secretaries of state and treasury, respectively, progressives exhaled.In the following weeks, activists took note of other figures who could potentially become allies on the inside. On the Council of Economic Advisers, Jared Bernstein, formerly of the Economic Policy Institute, and Heather Boushey, who co-founded the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, are viewed as formidable forces to promote their shared worldview. Sharon Block, a veteran of Obamaworld and Harvard Law School who joined the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs as its associate administrator, is considered a friendly voice for the left. Klain said more high-profile regulatory hires are in the works.Progressives: Our Time Is Now. Manchin: Not So Fast.“Progressives are eager to know the right point of contact for outside groups, especially those who want to help shape and sell the policy agenda,” said Tom Perriello, the executive director of the Open Society Foundations. “They want a relationship more like a governing partnership than a posture of constant pressure, and so far that seems to be working.”That appears to be consistent among several policy concentrations. Julie Chávez Rodriguez, a former senior official during the latter half of Biden’s campaign, now leads the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs; Cristóbal Alex, who served as president of Latino Victory Fund, is now deputy cabinet secretary within the White House; and Gautam Raghavan, who was chief of staff to Rep. Pramilya Jayapal (D-WA), a key negotiator on Capitol Hill, is currently deputy director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office. Arguably even more than other highly visible members, Jayapal is seen as an influential dealmaker across the party divide, particularly on the COVID-19 relief package.Nearly a year into the pandemic, where issues around unemployment reached crisis levels, progressives were slotted into top positions within Biden’s Labor Department. The president ultimately tapped Marty Walsh, the former mayor of Boston, to lead the agency—but only after having a discussion with Sanders, who was also under consideration. Two former campaign advisers to Sanders, Analilia Mejia and Josh Orton, now hold prominent roles within the agency; Orton is Walsh’s senior policy adviser and Mejia is deputy director of the women’s bureau. Previously entrenched in both the politics and policies central to making Sandersworld tick, Orton, in particular, has developed alliances on the left that allow him to relay information directly to Walsh. In other areas, Biden has tapped top talent from Warren’s roster, including nominating Rohit Chopra, a close policy hand, to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.“We’ll go to them,” the first White House official said about their strategy. “Of course we want people to come to us, but we will do anything and everything to build these partnerships. In some cases it’s joining their meetings and joining their coalition convenings, in other cases it’s them joining ours.”Elaborating on the internal play-by-play of the developing relationships, the official said that they have privately walked progressives through details of the president’s most pressing priorities and implementation plans through invitation-only briefings, including around his immigration agenda and the American Rescue Plan.“I always say, [if there’s] somebody on this list that needs to be on it that you don’t see, send it to me and we’ll add them,” the official said, specifically referencing solicitations to left-wing Democrats through email invitations.Not every announcement, however, has been equally embraced. Last month, Biden appointed Susan Rice, Obama’s national security adviser whom some progressives view skeptically, to lead the Domestic Policy Council. Rice previously ran the National Security Council, an inter-agency job by definition. He also appointed former Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), another moderate Democrat, to run the Office of Public Engagement. Both jobs typically involve heavy outreach to outside organizations.At the center of the intra-party debate, for now, is Neera Tanden, Biden’s choice to lead the Office of Management and Budget. Tanden is known for being unsympathetic and even antagonistic toward progressives, often through her personal Twitter account. While Tanden apologized profusely to both Republicans and Democrats during her Senate confirmation hearings, her words did not assuage the concerns of at least one member in her own party. Moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he would not vote to confirm her, a revelation that possibly throws her entire nomination into jeopardy.Outside the White House, other progressives are discreetly increasing their activities. On Wednesday, more than 100 community leaders and activists who supported Sanders convened a private Zoom meeting to discuss their chief policy concerns. Some individuals on the call, which was accessed by The Daily Beast, were delegates for his two presidential bids; others are closely tied to the senator and are in regular contact with top leaders in Congress.During one impassioned moment of the roughly 90-minute conversation, a prominent activist inveighed against Manchin and fellow centrist Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). “We’ve got two senators… that are going to have to be pushed on everything,” the source said before rattling off a handful of others, including Sens. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) and Jon Tester (D-MT) as possibly stifling progressive legislation.Still, the bulk of the conversation focused on Congress, not the White House. “No more happy talk!” the activist said loudly. “It’s Democrats over there this time, it’s not Mitch McConnell,” the source continued, predicting that there’s “nothing” progressives care about in “any deep way” that will garner Republican support.“That’s delusional,” the source exclaimed. “We don’t live in that world!”The nighttime Zoom call was a microcosm of what the White House may face from more fervent activists as differences of scale on certain policies begin to expose party-wide fissures. Two priorities currently being discussed on the left, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and forgiving $50,000 of federal student loan debt, have the potential to do that.Klain says he is well aware that some progressives aren’t too fond of traditional Democrats. He also understands that they won’t always bend.“I absolutely know that,” he said. Instead, his approach relies on having “regular conversations”—as opposed to needlessly adversarial ones—with those who are willing to come to the table.“People call with their suggestions, I listen, try to be respectful,” he added. “Sometimes people are happy, sometimes people aren’t, but we keep the dialogue going either way.”Asked if he considers himself as some kind of a left whisperer, capable of corralling the critical from within the administration, he demurred.“I’m not sure I consider myself a ‘left whisperer,’” Klain said. “Whatever that is.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    ABC NewsA Capitol Police officer who was on the front line against the pro-Trump rioters that stormed the Capitol has revealed that he was subjected to relentless racist abuse while trying to defend the building.In an interview broadcast Monday on ABC News’ Good Morning America, Harry Dunn recalled being surrounded by rioters, his lungs burning from pepper spray and bear mace, and bursting into tears. When one of his colleagues approached him to ask what was wrong, Dunn said that he felt devastated by the unashamedly racist vitriol of the Trumpist rioters.“I got called a [N-word] a couple dozen times today protecting this building,” Dunn recalled telling his colleague through tears. “Is this America? They beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags. They fought us, they had Confederate flags in the U.S. Capitol.”Democrats Will Pay for Letting Trump Off the Hook AgainIn the six weeks that he’s kept his silence, Officer Dunn has seen some people try to dismiss the riot as being purely motivated by politics. From his experience, that is completely wrong. The officer told ABC News: “Everybody wants to say that it was about politics and everything—but there was a large number of people in that crowd that were racist.”Dunn’s account of the day is terrifying. He described one particular moment when he was looking over the MAGA hordes and realized that any one of them could have a gun and that he was an obvious target.The officer said, “If I can imagine what war is like, I would imagine it was like that. We had our guns out, we had our rifles, our long-guns, and I was on this stage and I’m thinking: ‘All these people out there, they’re armed too, they have guns on them.’ A sea of people and you can’t know who you’re looking at, which one is looking at you, and they see me out there with this rifle and I’m like: ‘I’m gonna get shot.’”Dunn spoke to BuzzFeed News in the days after the riot—though his account of the events was kept anonymous. During former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment hearing, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) used one of Dunn’s anonymous quotes from that article: “Is this America?” However, Dunn wishes the quote hadn’t been used.‘I Can Bring My Gun?’: Retired Couple Among Six Oath Keepers Charged With Conspiracy in Capitol Riots“It took me back to a dark place because I didn't say it for a catchphrase,” the Capitol police officer told ABC News. “I wasn't trying to create a slogan... I struggle… should I be proud? No, not at all... Those were my feelings and that was my truth—it wasn't a proud moment.”He praised his fellow officers who were there that day, including officer Brian Sicknick, who lost his life after being attacked by rioters, and who Dunn described as a “brave” and “dedicated" officer. Dunn also offered high praise for Officer Eugene Goodman, whose run-ins with rioters were caught on camera and have raised him to the status of a national hero.“Eugene got caught on camera and I’m not surprised that he did the right thing, the brave thing, the heroic thing,” said Dunn, adding, “There were so many Eugene Goodmans that weren’t caught on camera that day... I’m proud to work with all of them.”As for the rioters, it’s clear what Dunn thinks of them. “They were terrorists,” he told ABC News. “They tried to disrupt this country's democracy—that was their goal... And you know what? Y’all failed because later that night, they went on and they certified the election.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    Kelly Rowland shares how her family and friends are doing in her home state of Texas amidst the devastating winter storm. "Some were affected way more than others, but of course, I called home. We're trying to see what we can do on the grounds there. You know, you've seen what Bee is doing on the ground there. Between water, food, supplies that everyone will need because so many pipes are burst and so much plumbing for so many people is gone It's wiped out." Rowland adds, "So myself and some friends are trying to figure out a way to get some supplies there, so that there can be a contractor to start moving a process along to start fixing everybody's plumbing. It's a real thing, they are going to have to spend a lot of money on this, but trying to help as much family and friends as possible."

    On October 30, California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new $120 million, 134,000 sq. foot coronavirus testing facility in Valencia, north of L.A. “This new laboratory will allow California to ensure its testing capacity is timely, equitable and cost-effective – just when Californians need it most,” Newsom said at the opening. At the time, Newsom […]

    President Biden will hold a moment of silence and a candle-lighting service Monday at the White House to mark 500,000 COVID deaths. Latest news.

    The Powerhouse Roundtable breaks down the latest news on "This Week."

    The Honolulu-bound Boeing suffered engine failure but returned safely to Denver airport.

    Mya Thwe Thwe Khaing was shot just before her 20th birthday, during rallies against a military coup.

    Republican voters and older Americans were much more likely to say they aren't satisfied with Biden's mental fitness, the new Insider poll found.

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

    Former president Donald Trump on Monday decried the Supreme Court’s decision not to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York prosecutor, condemning investigations by progressive officials into their political opponents as “fascism, not justice.” Trump had repeatedly argued that the subpoena issued by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, which includes documents from January 2011 to August 2019, was overbroad and issued in bad faith. The documents from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, relate to the Trump Organization’s employment of Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and a hush money payment Cohen allegedly made to two women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump called the investigation a “continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.” “Whether it was the never ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possibly be investigated, ‘Russia Russia Russia,’ where there was a finding of ‘No Collusion,’ or two ridiculous ‘Crazy Nancy’ inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends!” Trump said in a statement. “So now, for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S.,” he said, adding that “the Tea Party was treated far better by the IRS than Donald Trump.” Trump rebuked the Supreme Court which he said “never should have let this ‘fishing expedition happen,'” and also claimed the investigation was politically motivated, as it is being carried out in a “Democrat location.” “The new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs — who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon — is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty,” he said. “That’s what is done in third world countries. Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent.” “That’s fascism, not justice — and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it,” Trump said. While Trump’s personal lawyers may choose to fight their appeal in the case, the release of the documents by Mazars effectively ends the dispute, which began last July when the Supreme Court voted 7–2 to reject Trump’s claims of immunity from a state criminal subpoena seeking his tax returns. Vance celebrated the ruling on Monday, which was issued without comment or noted dissent, saying in a tweet, “The work continues.”

    Police say the girl called 911 and said she’d killed her older sister.

    MTV stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra been together for years and are expecting another child. Here's how their relationship has changed.

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.