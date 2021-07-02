One year after 6-year-old boy killed on July 4th, California police name new suspect

Summer Lin
·2 min read

California police said they have identified another suspect in the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy on July 4th last year.

The appeal to the public to help find Deshaune Lumpkin, 18, of San Francisco as a second shooting suspect comes nearly a year after Jace Young was shot and killed on July 4, 2020, San Francisco police said in a news release Thursday.

Jace was with his family watching fireworks when he was shot, KTVU reported.

Police said Jace had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. A second person was also shot and taken to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” police said.

James Harbor, 18, of San Francisco was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with homicide, attempted homicide and carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony, according to authorities.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lumpkin on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, carrying a loaded firearm with the intent to commit a felony and conspiracy.

Investigators have asked Lumpkin to turn himself in.

“I don’t feel like the city has done enough to get this little boy and his family some justice,” said Jace’s dad, Jason Young, according to The San Francisco Chronicle. “This is one of the biggest murder cases in San Francisco in a number of years and a year later we still have suspects on the street.”

Jace’s family told the publication they planned to paint a mural on Yosemite Avenue Sunday to honor Jace on the anniversary of his death.

“Just know that when you pull that trigger, anybody can die. Anybody can die. Remember Jace,” said San Francisco Mayor London Breed, according to CBS SF. “If this doesn’t make us rise up, I don’t know what will. If this doesn’t outrage you, I don’t know what will. If this doesn’t make you stop, I don’t know what will.”

