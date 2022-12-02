One Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) insider upped their stake by 8.7% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Accrol Group Holdings plc's (LON:ACRL ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Accrol Group Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Executive Chairman Daniel Wright bought UK£196k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.20 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.28), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Accrol Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Accrol Group Holdings insiders own 6.7% of the company, worth about UK£6.0m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Accrol Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Accrol Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Accrol Group Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Accrol Group Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

