One Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) insider upped their stake by 8.7% in the previous year

Looking at Accrol Group Holdings plc's (LON:ACRL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Check out our latest analysis for Accrol Group Holdings

Accrol Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Chairman Daniel Wright made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£196k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.20 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.25. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Daniel Wright bought a total of 1.23m shares over the year at an average price of UK£0.24. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Accrol Group Holdings insiders have about 3.3% of the stock, worth approximately UK£2.7m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Accrol Group Holdings Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Accrol Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Accrol Group Holdings insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Accrol Group Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.