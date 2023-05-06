One accused the other of killing her ex-boyfriend. Both went down for his death.

WEST PALM BEACH — A man who broke into a South Bay home and killed 43-year-old Estevan Rodriguez will spend 15 years in prison for manslaughter — a penalty three times longer than that of Rodriguez's ex-girlfriend, who attorneys say helped orchestrate the home invasion after her relationship with Rodriguez soured.

Investigators say Roykeria Wiley enlisted Alex Brinkley to help rob her ex-boyfriend on June 8, 2020, after Rodriguez ended their relationship. Rodriguez's roommate found him on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the front door ajar.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office charged Wiley, 32, and Brinkley, 31, with first-degree murder after surveillance-camera footage and geolocation data linked them to the crime. Investigators collected spent casings in the living room but never recovered the murder weapon, leaving prosecutors to speculate who fired the fatal shot.

Wiley pointed the finger at her co-defendant first, telling Assistant State Attorney Adrienne Ellis that Brinkley pulled the trigger to stop Rodriguez from fighting back. Deputies found Rodriguez with clumps of hair in his right hand and defensive wounds on his arms, evidence of the struggle that preceded the shooting.

Wiley pleaded guilty to manslaughter and burglary last year. Though she faced 11.5 to 30 years in prison for the crime, her cooperation with prosecutors earned her a five-year prison sentence, said Brinkley's attorney, Ron Chapman, after Wiley's plea conference.

Brinkley pleaded guilty to just the one count of manslaughter in October but was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month.

Had he pointed the finger at Wiley first, Brinkley likely would have gotten the better deal, Chapman said. Both risked a sentence of life in prison had they fought the charges at trial and lost.

Circuit Judge Sarah Willis held off on sentencing Brinkley until he completed a drug-rehabilitation program at the Palm Beach County Jail. Chapman asked Willis to give Brinkley one week to spend with his grandmother on house arrest prior to being sentenced to prison. A therapist from the rehabilitation program wrote a letter to the judge in support of the request.

"He has come to realize his purpose and used his mistakes as lessons for the younger men in our program," Mutio Luis wrote.

Willis denied the request.

