One Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) insider reduced their stake by 15% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Advanced Micro Devices Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Forrest Norrod, sold US$4.1m worth of shares at a price of US$102 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$85.91). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Forrest Norrod was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Advanced Micro Devices insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$734m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Advanced Micro Devices Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Advanced Micro Devices shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Advanced Micro Devices insiders selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Advanced Micro Devices that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

