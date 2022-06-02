One AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited (NZSE:AFT) insider upped their stake by 16% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of AFT Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NZSE:AFT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for AFT Pharmaceuticals

AFT Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Jon Lamb for NZ$171k worth of shares, at about NZ$4.20 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of NZ$4.20. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jon Lamb.

Jon Lamb bought 55.67k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of NZ$4.26. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AFT Pharmaceuticals is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of AFT Pharmaceuticals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. AFT Pharmaceuticals insiders own 71% of the company, currently worth about NZ$311m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At AFT Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like AFT Pharmaceuticals insiders think the business has merit. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that AFT Pharmaceuticals has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

But note: AFT Pharmaceuticals may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.