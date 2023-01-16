One AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) insider upped their stake in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MITT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Matthew Jozoff made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$222k worth of shares at a price of US$7.42 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$6.41). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Matthew Jozoff.

Matthew Jozoff purchased 38.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$7.42. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders own 5.3% of the company, worth about US$7.5m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AG Mortgage Investment Trust Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - AG Mortgage Investment Trust has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

