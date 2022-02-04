One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers will stand trial for federal hate crime charges Monday

Gregory McMichael, one of the three white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, reaffirmed his not guilty plea on federal hate crime charges Thursday, setting in motion trial proceedings that will start on Monday.

Why it matters: A federal judge made a rare move this week in rejecting the plea deal that McMichael and his son reached with federal prosecutors.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Both were convicted of murdering Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whom they shot while he was jogging, last November.

McMichael's decision to withdraw the plea agreement "virtually ensures that he will be subject to an upcoming trial that may highlight ugly expressions of racism that were not brought up in the state murder trial," the New York Times writes.

Prosecutors in the state trial largely edged around issues of race in front of a nearly all-white jury, Vox notes.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.