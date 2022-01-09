One Ai-Media Technologies Limited (ASX:AIM) insider upped their stake by 0.9% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Ai-Media Technologies Limited's (ASX:AIM ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ai-Media Technologies

The Co-Founder Anthony Abrahams made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.80 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.69. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Anthony Abrahams.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Ai-Media Technologies

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 32% of Ai-Media Technologies shares, worth about AU$47m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ai-Media Technologies Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Ai-Media Technologies shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Ai-Media Technologies insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ai-Media Technologies. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ai-Media Technologies you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

