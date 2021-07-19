One of the Air Force's biggest planes has helped pull off every major special ops mission since Vietnam

Stavros Atlamazoglou
·6 min read
MC-130P MC-130J and MC-130H special operations aircraft
An MC-130P Combat Shadow, top, an MC-130J Commando II, center, and an MC-130H Combat Talon II off the coast of Okinawa, January 26, 2015. US Air Force/Senior Airman Maeson Elleman

  • Since the mid-1960s, the Air Force has used the MC-130 to support special-operations missions all over the world.

  • The Air Force is now rolling out the MC-130J model, and it will remain important as special operators adapt to new challenges.

  • "The MC-130 is a very versatile and flexible aircraft," a former Air Force officer and Combat Talon pilot told Insider.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The US military has thousands of aircraft that can launch attacks and support conventional operations, from the futuristic F-35 and F-22 fighters to the venerable A-10 and AC-130 close air support planes.

When it comes to supporting special-operations units, the MC-130 has an essential if little-known role.

MC-130 variants have participated in every major and minor US military campaign since the Vietnam War, backing up special-operations units in some of the biggest commando missions.

The first versions of the aircraft flew in the Son Tay prisoner rescue in North Vietnam in 1970. Ten years later, MC-130s participated in Operation Eagle Claw, the failed mission to rescue American hostages held in Iran.

MC-130s were also part of the first major Delta Force and Ranger mission in Afghanistan in 2001, and an MC-130 was the first aircraft to land at Baghdad International Airport after the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

From the jungles of Vietnam

An MC-130E Combat Talon I in flight
An MC-130E on its final flight before retirement, April 15, 2013. The MC-130E was developed to support special operations during the Vietnam War. US Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Samuel King Jr.

During the Vietnam War, the Air Force began experimenting with using a large transport aircraft to support large commando operations. Helicopters could only lift so much and fly so far.

Military Assistance Command Vietnam-Studies and Observation (MACV-SOG), a secretive force that conducted missions behind enemy lines, specifically needed the capability to support its recon teams that went across the fence.

Composed of Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Recon Marines, and Air Commandos, SOG conducted covert operations in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and North Vietnam, where US troops weren't supposed to be.

The introduction of the MC-130 allowed SOG to be more effective in its covert war in Southeast Asia. The Air Commandos who flew the aircraft received the Presidential Unit Citation for their performance, which paved the way for a mission that is still going nearly 70 years later.

A special-operations workhorse

The cockpit of an MC-130J special operations plane
A cockpit of the MC-130J, seen here on April 5, 2011, has state-of-the-art technology. US Air Force/Master Sgt. Scott MacKay

The MC-130 fleet of about 60 planes is the backbone of Air Force Special Operations Command's fixed-wing force.

The latest iteration, the MC-130J Commando II, specializes in the infiltration, exfiltration, and resupply of special-operations units in semi- or non-permissive areas.

It can also support psychological operations - dropping leaflets and broadcasting messages - and provide aerial refueling for special-operations helicopters.

Each Commando II costs $114 million and is operated by a crew of five Air Commandos. It can haul up to 164,000 pounds as far as 3,000 miles without refueling. It also has significant external and internal upgrades over previous versions.

It has new engines that are 25% more powerful than those on the previous model, which is known as the Combat Talon. Internally, the Commando II has state-of-the-art digital electronic and navigation systems that can be used by the same operator, meaning it needs fewer crew than earlier MC-130 variants.

Australian special forces paratroopers jump from US MC-130 aircraft
An Australian special-operations unit exits a US MC-130 over Australia during the exercise Talisman Saber 2011, July 18, 2011. US Army/Staff Sgt. Aubree Clute

The MC-130 can fly as low as 250 feet in adverse weather conditions using its potent terrain-following, terrain-avoidance radar system, the AN/APQ-187 Silent Knight. This means that in capable hands, the aircraft can fly nap-of-the-air routes to avoid detection from enemy radars and anti-aircraft systems.

"The MC-130 is a very versatile and flexible aircraft that can accomplish a wide range of special-operations missions," a former Air Force officer and Combat Talon pilot told Insider.

"You will seldom, if ever, see or hear about the aircraft and the men who fly it. We aren't as sexy as our AC-130 [gunship] colleagues, whom your audience might be well aware of," the former officer said.

"Nevertheless, we fulfill an important mission - transporting and resupplying special operations forces anywhere in the world. We don't kick in any doors, but we enable the special operators on the ground to kick them."

Adapting for the future

An MC-130J airdrops a boat
An MC-130J airdrops a Maritime Craft Aerial Delivery System over the Gulf of Mexico during an exercise, November 12, 2015. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Matthew Plew

The Air Force has begun retiring the -E, -H, and -P versions of the MC-130 fleet and plans to completely replace them with the MC-130J by 2025. The "Combat Talon" designation, active since 1977, will also be retiring.

But the MC-130 will remain an important asset as US special operators adapt to new challenges. One key role for the Commando II will be as a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP).

During FARP operations, an MC-130 can refuel and rearm special-operations aircraft, such as AH/MH-6 Little Bird helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles while using austere or improvised airfields in semi- or non-permissive areas.

Air Force F-22 refueling Alaska
Forward Area Refueling Point aircrew members refuel an F-22 from an MC-130J in Alaska, January 30, 2020. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. Ridge Shan

The MC-130's FARP capability isn't limited to special-operations aircraft. The Air Force has been experimenting with using MC-130 refuel some of its more advanced fighter jets, such as the F-22 Raptor, from impromptu airfields.

The US military, the Air Force in particular, is looking to counter the growing size and reach of China's military by dispersing its forces across the Indo-Pacific region, often using dilapidated or under-developed bases.

A more robust FARP capability could therefore be invaluable in a conflict with China, especially if paired with the Marine Corps' F-35B fighter jet, which has a short-take-off-and-vertical-landing capability that makes it suitable for very austere environments.

Stavros Atlamazoglou is a defense journalist specializing in special operations, a Hellenic Army veteran (national service with the 575th Marine Battalion and Army HQ), and a Johns Hopkins University graduate.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. investor Calvey tells court: Find me innocent and Russia will get billions in investment

    U.S. investor Michael Calvey on Monday told a Moscow court trying him on embezzlement charges that an innocent verdict in his case would trigger billions of dollars in foreign investment and help create thousands of new jobs. Calvey, one of Russia's most prominent foreign investors, faces a possible six-year suspended jail sentence if found guilty with a verdict expected on Aug. 2. The founder of Russia-focused private equity group Baring Vostok, Calvey was detained along with other executives in early 2019 on charges of embezzlement linked to mid-sized lender Vostochny.

  • As piracy spikes, Disney suddenly seems a lot more hesitant to share Black Widow box office numbers

    Last week, Disney very proudly crowed about the fact that Black Widow had made $60 million from Disney+ Premiere Access in its opening weekend on top of some $80 million or so at the regular box office, proving that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still viable in post-COVID theaters (to the extent that we are even remotely post-COVID) and that people are also willing to spend $30 on top of their existing Disney+ subscription to see a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It was like Disney could do

  • The Texas Senate voted to end a requirement for schools to teach that white supremacy is bad

    Texas Republicans targeted parts of the curriculum teaching about civil rights as part of their campaign against "critical race theory."

  • Red tide forces St. Petersburg to clean up hundreds of tons of dead fish

    As the stench of dead fish takes over Tampa Bay shores, politicians are fighting for resources while citizens fight for action. What's happening: The red tide fish kill is primarily along the St. Petersburg coast, where about 800 tons of dead fish have been removed over the last 25 days. 142 tons were collected on Wednesday alone.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's not just fish: The kill included a dolphin and a sea turtle.At an emergency City Council

  • Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end "occupation" in Afghanistan

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should "end the occupation of their brothers' soil", and played down a warning from the militant group of consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to run Kabul airport. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 and have fought for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul and reimpose Islamic rule.

  • Obama Pentagon official: Afghanistan troop withdrawal 'is not going to be a pretty picture'

    Jeh Johnson, a former top Pentagon official under President Obama, told Yahoo News’ “Skullduggery” podcast that the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan — now slated for the end of next month — is “not going to be a pretty picture” and that the Afghan government is unlikely “to hold its own” against the Taliban.

  • China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets

    As tensions mount between China and the United States, automakers in the West are trying to reduce their reliance on a key driver of the electric vehicle revolution - permanent magnets, sometimes smaller than a pack of cards, that power electric engines. Most are made of rare earth metals from China. China has grown to dominate production, and with demand for the magnets on the rise for all forms of renewable energy, analysts say a genuine shortage may lie ahead.

  • Do the unvaccinated Dallas Cowboys want to be champions? Irvin says, not bad enough

    The Cowboys are not one the NFL teams to have met the player COVID-19 vaccination threshold rate heading into training camp.

  • US and allies blame China's spy agency for 'really eye-opening' cyberattacks

    Cyberattackers linked to a Chinese spy agency conducted a major ransomware attack against an American company, adding a new layer of complexity to a threat usually attributed to Russia, according to President Joe Biden’s administration.

  • I went inside one of the US' largest aircraft storage facilities and saw how it isn't emptying out despite the rise in air travel

    Hundreds of aircraft continue to sit idle in the Arizona desert waiting for air travel demand to increase, or to be scrapped for parts.

  • Boredom's link to mental illnesses, brain injuries and dysfunctional behaviors

    In 2014, psychologists at the University of Virginia conducted a simple experiment to showcase the power of the human mind. They placed subjects in a room by themselves with no distractions for roughly 10 minutes, letting them be alone with their thoughts. Given the infinite possibilities that our imaginations hold, it aimed to promote the sheer pleasures we can derive from just thinking. "We thought this would be great. People are so busy that it would give them a chance to slow down, sit quiet

  • ‘It’s ceding a lot of terrain to us’: Biden goes populist with little pushback

    Ten years ago, Republicans would have howled at the executive orders the president just issued. Now, there’s little reaction at all.

  • How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

    Former President Donald Trump isn't shy about his business acumen or his vast riches -- but how wealthy is he? Since Trump took the presidency in January 2017, subsequently seeing two impeachments and...

  • Striking map shows the vaccination divide between a few rich countries and the rest of the world

    The World Health Organization accused richer countries of greed for dominating supplies while many countries have barely been able to jab anybody.

  • 1968 Corvette Is Fit To Be A Muse

    With super low mileage and an almost flawless finish, this red Corvette is absolutely stunning.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray forces enter neighbouring Afar region, Afar says

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Forces from Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have mounted attacks in neighbouring Afar region, a spokesman for Afar said on Monday, marking an expansion of an eight-month-old conflict into a previously untouched area. Tigrayan fighters crossed into Afar on Saturday and Afar forces and allied militias were still fighting them on Monday, Afar spokesman Ahmed Koloyta said. Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigrayan forces, confirmed they had been fighting over the weekend in Afar.

  • Why automakers are closing this loophole in your car lease

    That lucrative option of cashing in on higher-than-expected resale values is going out the window with several car companies.

  • Inside the Trump Org Money Man’s Interview With Investigators

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyJeff McConney, a high-ranking accountant at the Trump Organization, has reportedly already testified before the special grand jury in New York that yielded a criminal indictment against the company. But as prosecutors look at additional charges, never-before-seen testimony from McConney during an earlier civil case four years ago shows that while this Trump insider quickly acknowledges when the company runs afoul of the law, he does his best to protect

  • Ethiopia hits second-year target for filling Nile mega-dam

    Ethiopia said Monday it had attained its second-year target for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream countries Egypt and Sudan.

  • Wildfire explodes near Lake Tahoe, forcing hundreds to flee; critically dangerous fire weather expected through Monday

    A fire roaring near Lake Tahoe that forced hundreds to flee blew up to cover 30 square miles Sunday, one of more than 80 fires raging across the West.