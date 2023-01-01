One Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) insider reduced their stake by 3.2% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.'s (NYSE:APD ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Air Products and Chemicals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP, Sean Major, for US$152k worth of shares, at about US$313 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$308. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Sean Major.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Air Products and Chemicals Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Air Products and Chemicals shares. Specifically, Executive VP Sean Major ditched US$152k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Air Products and Chemicals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Air Products and Chemicals insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$227m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Air Products and Chemicals Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Air Products and Chemicals makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Air Products and Chemicals you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

