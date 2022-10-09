One Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) insider upped their stake by 3.7% in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for Airgain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AIRG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Airgain

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board James Sims bought US$105k worth of shares at a price of US$10.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. James Sims was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

James Sims purchased 33.61k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$9.11. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Airgain Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Airgain insiders have about 4.7% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Airgain Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Airgain insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Airgain insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Airgain. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Airgain you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

