One Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) insider upped their stake by 3.7% in the previous year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Viewing insider transactions for Airgain, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AIRG ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

View our latest analysis for Airgain

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Airgain

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board James Sims bought US$105k worth of shares at a price of US$10.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$7.10 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. James Sims was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

James Sims purchased 33.61k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$9.11. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Airgain Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Airgain insiders have about 4.7% of the stock, worth approximately US$3.4m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Airgain Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Airgain insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Airgain insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Airgain. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Airgain you should be aware of.

Of course Airgain may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come

    This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands

    Luckily for everyday investors like us, institutions that trade stocks need to disclose their transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission every three months. Ray Dalio's hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, made a relatively large bet on CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) stock in the second quarter. It's CVS' less visible business segments that have allowed it to more than triple its dividend payout over the past decade.

  • Is It Smart to Invest in the Stock Market Right Now? Take Advice From Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch

    Bear markets can be discouraging, but these words from Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch can set investors on a path to success.

  • This AI Stock Is Down 93%, Yet It's Partnered With Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. Is It a Buy?

    What do Amazon, Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet have in common? The company develops ready-made and customizable AI solutions for hundreds of companies across different industries, which can materially accelerate their adoption of advanced technology. Cloud-computing technology is key to businesses that operate online in any capacity, and the three leading providers of cloud services happen to be Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

  • Did Warren Buffett Go Bargain Hunting During the Recent Market Meltdown?

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett's famous advice for investors is to be "fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful." Buffett has seemingly walked the walk as well, with his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) having purchased more than $57 billion of equities through the first six months of the year. In a little more than a month, Berkshire will submit its 13F regulatory filing for the public to see what stocks the company bought and sold in the third quarter of the year, which includes the months of July, August, and September.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Spectacular Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These surefire stocks are ripe for the picking following a 34% peak decline in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Stock Market Bounce: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist on the Way Back Up

    It's impossible to predict when the market will make a full recovery, but buying quality stocks is still in investors' control.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With High-Yielding Dividends

    For the retail investor, the only certainty of our current market environment is uncertainty. Volatility is up, and the main indexes are showing deepening losses. As if that wasn't enough, at least one market bull is turning a bit more pessimistic. JPMorgan strategist Marko Kolanovic has been one of the more bullish voices on Wall Street in recent months, but current conditions have him pushing the timeline back. While he still believes that the S&P 500 can hit 4,800, or a 32% gain from current

  • Why Lumen Technologies Plunged 26.9% in September

    The company's longtime CEO announced his retirement, leading some analysts to contemplate a cut to the 14% dividend.

  • 2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

    Investors listen to Warren Buffett because of his long-term ability to beat the S&P 500. Between 1965 and 2021, a 56-year timeframe, his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio has logged average returns of 20.1%. Berkshire has also beat the indexes in 2022, with Berkshire stock falling 6% since January versus almost 20% for the S&P 500.

  • This month may be the time to buy an I bond

    If you buy one between now and the end of October, you’ll earn a composite interest rate of 9.62%.

  • Why I Can't Get Enough of This Passive-Income Juggernaut

    I love to own income-producing investments because that passive cash flow gives me more financial flexibility. I can use it to grow my passive income, make other investments or purchases, or help cover expenses in an emergency.

  • There's Nothing Amazon or FedEx Can Do to Slow Down This Warehouse Landlord

    Amazon and FedEx are pulling back, but don't read too deeply into that when it comes to Prologis' future.

  • Here's Why 54% of My Portfolio Is in This Top Index Fund

    When it comes to investing, no investment strategy fits everyone. This is my strategy, and the bedrock portion of my portfolio has been built on one ETF in particular: the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). This fund is suited for my portfolio -- 54% of it to be exact -- and here's why it might be right for you too.

  • Tampa property insurer exposed to potentially billions in Hurricane Ian losses

    The subsidiaries of Tampa-based HCI Group, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance and TypTap Insurance Co., hold 26,200 policies in force that amount to more than $10 billion in exposure in the six-county Southwest Florida region where Hurricane Ian made landfall. One estimate places the total insured losses from Hurricane Ian at up to $57 billion, which doesn’t include flood claims taken on by the National Flood Insurance Program.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Powerhouses

    The energy sector is the best performing sector in 2022 and for good reason. When the economy is growing and the oil and gas supply is reliable, it's easy to take the energy sector for granted. A heightened focus on energy security sets the stage for a strong oil and gas sector that can grow alongside renewable energy.

  • PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change

    PayPal is in trouble. "You are independently responsible for complying with all applicable laws in all of your actions related to your use of PayPal's services, regardless of the purpose of the use," the document, called "Acceptable Use of Policy," said.

  • Tesla Won’t Stop Falling Until Musk Stops Selling. Here’s Where the Stock Is Headed.

    Tesla stock is forming a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. And with CEO Elon Musk likely selling more stock to fund his Twitter purchase, shares of the electric-vehicle giant might have further to fall.

  • Nvidia, AMD, and 8 More Stocks Could See a Bounce Soon. Here’s Why.

    Tax-loss harvesting has risen in popularity. BofA says the strategy could give a boost to underperforming stocks from November to January.

  • Should Investors Buy Alphabet Stock Before It's Too Late?

    Alphabet recently dipped below the $100 a share level after routinely trading over $2,000 pre-split. The lower price makes the stock more attainable to many investors and offers a great chance to buy Alphabet shares for the long haul.