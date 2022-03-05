One Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) insider upped their stake by 180% in the previous year

Insiders were net buyers of Akari Therapeutics, Plc's (NASDAQ:AKTX ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Akari Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Ray Prudo-Chlebosz for US$566k worth of shares, at about US$1.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.35. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Ray Prudo-Chlebosz was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From our data, it seems that Akari Therapeutics insiders own 9.2% of the company, worth about US$6.4m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Akari Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Akari Therapeutics stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Akari Therapeutics has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

