One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary

Nov. 23—ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.

Around 8:41 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the 1400 block of West Highland Avenue in response to a shooting. The victim, who sustained a single gunshot wound to her right forearm, said she got into an argument occurred with the suspect, Jerome Benning, 19, when she discovered that he left his gun on a bed, unattended, in a home where small children were present.

The victim said the argument became physical with Benning, and when they went outside, Benning said he was going to shoot her. He fired one shot at the victim, striking her in the forearm. Benning left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released for a non-life-threatening injury. Benning has warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a pistol during certain crimes. Anyone who has information regarding his whereabout is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Earlier Saturday, around 1:49 a.m., officers responded to the EconoLodge at 1525 Dawson Road regarding a burglary. Contact was made with the victim, who told officers Captoria McClendon, 37, entered their room without consent and stole clothing.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau conducted an investigation and discovered that management gave McClendon a room key when she provided the front desk clerk the victim's name. McClendon was viewed on video surveillance taking the victim's clothing out of the room.

A warrant for burglary was taken out for McClendon, who is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.