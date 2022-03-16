One Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ) insider upped their stake by 1.3% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Alliance Aviation Services Limited's (ASX:AQZ ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alliance Aviation Services

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Executive Director Scott McMillan bought AU$201k worth of shares at a price of AU$4.19 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.42. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Scott McMillan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Alliance Aviation Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.8% of Alliance Aviation Services shares, worth about AU$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Alliance Aviation Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Alliance Aviation Services insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Alliance Aviation Services insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alliance Aviation Services. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Alliance Aviation Services (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

