One of America’s Richest Islands Got Pummeled by COVID. Then the Warring Started.

Erin Banco
Maddie Meyer/Getty
Maddie Meyer/Getty

HYANNIS, Massachusetts—As the freezing water sloshed up against the sides of the boat and the first winter Nor’easter formed off the shores of Cape Cod, a team of men hoisted a small white box onto a ferry.

Under a gray sky, morning commuters shuffled up a ramp and onto the high-speed ferry and sat next to the package. No one on the boat knew the importance of that box. How could they? It was so nondescript as to elicit non reactions among the gathered. But inside were a few dozen doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine—doses that, at the end of an hour-long journey south to the small Massachusetts island of Nantucket, would be the first step toward helping end an outbreak that has roiled one of the country’s toniest vacation enclaves.

Over the past several weeks hundreds of people on the small island have tested positive for the virus, kickstarting a local game of whodunnit. Residents have begun accusing others of contributing to the spread of the disease. For every individual charged with disregarding public-health guidelines, there seemed to be another calling their neighbors out for their reckless behavior either on social media or privately on calls with the board of health.

For a community on such an edge, the arrival of a vaccine was highly anticipated. And when the high-speed ferry docked in the island’s port, the passengers seeing a nurse in scrubs sign off for the package finally caught on. Hospitals throughout Massachusetts had received their deliveries earlier in the week on Dec. 15. But Nantucket’s didn’t show up until two days later. Hospital administrators on the island were unsure if it would make it to the island that week at all given the impending storm. The doses, as luck would have it, arrived just hours before the snowfall.

Wild Scheme to Sabotage COVID Vaccine Is Too Creepy for Some Anti-Vaxxers

For nearly four weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 70 people a day had showed up at the Nantucket Cottage Community Hospital for testing. And each day, island officials reported dozens of new positive cases. For an island with a current year-round population of around 18,000, those slight upticks had the potential to overwhelm the hospital and its staff. During the week of Dec. 14, Nantucket reached a test positivity rate of 13.1 percent—one of the highest in the country. At points over the last few weeks, doctors at the hospital, fearing their COVID-19 patients may take a turn for the worse, transferred several individuals to Boston hospitals via helicopter.

It wasn’t just the rising infection rate that had health-care workers and officials on the island on edge. Nantucket is a small community known as an escape for the wealthy during the summer months. But many of those who own summer homes chose to stay on the island throughout the pandemic, joining the 11,000 people who live there year-round. And some who had little to no previous connection to Nantucket moved into rentals and apartments there to flee the East Coast cities where COVID-19 was spreading rapidly. That uptick in residents meant more people shopping at the supermarket and more people showing up at bars, coffee shops, and churches. One full-time islander, a local bartender, told The Daily Beast she thought the full-time population had swelled by “maybe 5,000.”

The influx alarmed portions of the island population, primarily older individuals who were anxious about catching the virus in a community with limited medical resources. Instead of unifying the community, however, some residents of Nantucket seemed to turn on one another.

On one of the island’s local Facebook pages, residents after the Thanksgiving holiday began to blame their neighbors for contributing to the community spread, calling out nonbelievers. In a recent post about the rising number of cases on Nantucket, one user said the numbers were “inflated.”

“The scheme is for more positive tests for more federal money,” the person said. Another user urged people to “Keep more than” six feet from one specific individual. People even called out others for appearing maskless in public spaces and demanded officials penalize local businesses whose employees did not follow public health guidelines.

“I get rat phone calls where people will be like, ‘I know that so and so is positive, and they're at work and they're driving around without a mask.’ And I say, you know, ‘you should call a board of health about that,’” said Hillary Reynolds, a nurse working at the local hospital in Nantucket who is in charge of investigating COVID-19 cases on the island. “There's a lot of stigma about this whole thing. And a lot of people get really upset.”

The situation grew so intense that the hospital released a statement on Dec. 5, just as the surge was emerging, calling for calm and unity.

“Now is not the time to panic or point fingers,” the statement said.

Medical professionals said the reaction on Nantucket to the rising number of cases illustrates how frayed the social bonds of a community can become when placed under the strain of the pandemic. Class divides are worsened, community tensions are exacerbated, and institutions—whether educational, economic, medicinal, or political—come under intense stress.

On Nantucket, health officials have had to debate how much information to transmit to the public. The fear, officials said, was that the more detailed material they posted, the greater the chance that residents target their neighbors.

“We've struggled with this—the privacy concerns. From the hospital’s perspective, but from the board of health as well, where is that line... the need for transparency for the sake of public health versus privacy in a small town?” said Jason Graziadei, the public information officer for Nantucket Cottage Hospital. “In larger towns and cities, public health officials will say this business had a positive patient and they are closed. Whereas here I think the public health director is trying to be transparent but not maybe to the level that would be disclosing things that could get people identified. It's sink or swim for many businesses. Once someone is named, that restaurant could just be out of business.”

This State Is Getting the Vaccine—and a Surge of New Cases

As the number of positive cases continued to increase on the island, so too did the curiosity among residents about exactly how the recent outbreak started. For much of the summer, healthcare workers on Nantucket said they had relatively low test positivity rates and very few people come into the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms. But as the weather turned cooler, the number of cases slowly began to increase. Then, the Thanksgiving surge hit—the island was clocking dozens of new cases a day. That’s when the accusations started.

“We thought we were out of the woods and then in September we had a big rush right after the Labor Day weekend. And that happened to be in some of our contractors and people who were painters, plumbers… people who are in the construction trades and landscaping. We think it was from maybe letting down the guard at the end of the summer,” said Dr. Diane Pearl, Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s chief medical officer. “After that we saw a little spike, which we thought was impressive at that time, but we were naive. After that we had a surge right around Thanksgiving which has been pretty astronomical.”

Nantucket is a 48-square-mile island located 30 miles south of Cape Cod. It’s known primarily as a luxurious vacation escape spot for the rich and famous. A slew of celebrities go there for vacations, including James Franco, Kevin Spacey, and Kourtney Kardashian who rented a $50 million property during her 2016 visit. As of June 2020, the average home value was about $2.9 million, according to an analysis by a real estate company in the area. According to Census data, which is now almost 10 years old, the average household income for a family living on the island is close to $130,000—one of the highest out of all the counties in the U.S.

While those who can afford it live in homes that sit on sprawling tracts of land, a portion of the island’s population lives in dense dwellings, including apartment complexes in long term care facilities. Those who live in these settings are often minorities and immigrants who work for or in industries that serve wealthier families on the island for very little money.

Because the island is so expensive, said Gary Shaw, the CEO and president of the Nantucket Cottage Hospital, many of these service workers live together in homes that are tightly quartered. On top of that, he added, Nantucket has been crowded by people decamping to their vacation homes because they view the island as safer from the virus.

“But the reality,” said Shaw, “is it is probably safer for some but only because they're not as densely packed.” He said the hospital is working with local officials to provide rental and food assistance to residents of the island who live paycheck to paycheck as a way to help positive patients make the decision to stay home and isolate.

Against the backdrop, tensions about who was the blame for the Thanksgiving outbreak began to stir. The “rat line” as health officials called it—where people would call in to report others—focused in part on essential workers who “were out driving around in gardening trucks without masks on,” as one local resident who refused to be named, said. Another call was about a woman who had tested positive for the virus after her children came home from college and was in the grocery store without a mask.

The problem, according to local health officials and health-care workers, is that no one knew for sure how the outbreak started. Case investigators didn’t link it to one big wedding or a sporting event at the high school. Some residents assumed it was because individuals who had moved to the island full time welcomed home students from college who then held house parties. (The majority of the positive cases were reported in individuals 20-50 years of age). Others blamed it on the restaurant workers.

Reynolds said the hospital began working with the state for contract tracing purposes but she was left with the responsibility of reaching out to all of the individuals who had tested positive. But with the state handling the contact tracing portion, she didn’t always have full access to the information that would have allowed her to determine where the outbreaks were taking place. All Reynolds knew —primarily through anecdotal evidence—was that people were getting infected in the home.

As health-care workers and officials worked to try and control the island’s outbreak, some residents on the island evaded calls from case investigators and continued to push back on social distancing and mask wearing restrictions.

“A lot of times when I call people they're not really happy to get my call. I've definitely been hung up on a bunch of times,” Reynolds said. “And a lot of people… in just a couple of particular demographics… when I asked them the demographic questions, they don't really want to answer. They get kind of insulted because some of the questions are like, ‘what country were you born in?’ And, ‘what makes up your household?’ People feel like you’re prying too much.”

New, Faster-Spreading Variant of COVID Sends U.K. Into Emergency Lockdown

It soon became clear to case investigators that the spread in Nantucket was worsening because those who had tested positive were either still going to work, had chosen not to social distance, or were still gathering in large groups.

“I'll say to someone, ‘Did you see that so and so is positive?’ And then they’ll say ‘She’s fine.’ I can hear the whole family in the background. And I'm like, ‘OK, well, she's positive so she needs to be isolated.’ And they really don't want to hear that,” Reynolds said. “Those positive people might be stuck home for three weeks or more. And that's a huge hardship for some of the families that are living paycheck to paycheck. And so they really don't want to hear it. Then sometimes I call people and they're so dismissive. And I can hear a saw in the background and I’m like ‘Are you at home or are you at work?’ And they just keep saying ‘Yeah, I tested positive but I’m fine.’”

Pearl, the chief medical officer at the hospital, said the number of people showing up to get tested has significantly decreased in recent days, raising questions about whether the community is healing from COVID-19 or if residents are beginning to pull even further back from public health measures. Pearl said she believes the local population is about 95 percent adherent to mask-wearing regulations. But the decrease in people wanting to get tested is still puzzling.

Health-care workers on the island say the arrival of the vaccine is welcome news not only for local health-care workers who are worried about being exposed to the virus this winter but also because residents of the island are itching to get back to normal. To residents in Nantucket, the COVID-19 vaccine is a signal that the road to recovery is near and that the tensions about who gave the virus to whom may soon dissipate. The next hurdle for health officials is ensuring that the population understands the vaccine is safe and shows up to get the shot.

“We all are just crossing our fingers that it comes in a timely fashion and that we can get it going. Everyone on this island, I think, is interested in receiving it,” Pearl said. “I think the community wants to stay well.”

The ongoing concern, though, is that the vaccine may have arrived just a bit too late; that the disease will remain in the community and that positive individuals will begin to experience more serious symptoms, overwhelming the hospital staff. If that does happen, the doctors and nurses at the hospital would not have the capacity to adequately care for seriously ill COVID-19 patients let alone people coming into the facility with other conditions, Pearl said.

“We're just worried that people are still exercising risky behaviors. And that's what contributes to spread. If you take the mask off and you're in close proximity with somebody that you know or you don't know where they've been or you were in frequent contact without a mass of people ... that's where the spread occurs,” Shaw, the CEO and president of the hospital, said. “Nantucket is a popular destination with a beautiful downtown… Christmas tree lights everywhere. But we're discouraging public gatherings, we're saying ‘Please stay home.’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • After naming bombing suspect, focus turns to motive

    With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville's Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown buildings and injured three people. While officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, the motive has remained elusive. “These answers won't come quickly and will still require a lot of our team's efforts," FBI Special Agent Doug Korneski said at a Sunday news conference.

  • Pro-Trump former governor accused of lying about meal while encouraging people to go back to restaurants

    But Walker defended the old picture claiming that they didn’t take one during the dinner

  • Three cases of 'UK variant' of coronavirus detected in South Korea

    Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said on Monday. The three individuals are members of a London-based family who arrived in the country on December 22, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. They have been placed in isolation since testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival, the KDCA statement said. The new strain of the virus emerged earlier this month in Britain and has already reached several European countries, as well as Canada, Jordan and Japan. The new strain, which experts fear is more contagious, prompted more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on Britain. South Korea was among them and has barred flights from Britain until the end of the year. South Korean authorities are also looking into the case of an elderly South Korean man who posthumously tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Britain earlier this month. The announcement came as a third wave of the virus grips the country, with a resurgence centred on the greater Seoul area seeing daily cases climb to over 1,000 several times this month despite stricter distancing measures.

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com New York Post bluntly tells Trump to 'stop the insanity' and end his 'undemocratic coup' attempt Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' Congress is returning to override Trump's veto of a popular defense spending bill

  • Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

    Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality. Members of the public joined as relatives and friends in Tarlac province, north of Manila, paid their final respects to Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her 25-year old son Frank Gregorio, who were shot in the head after a row over noise. The shooting, which was recorded on a mobile phone by a member of the Gregorio family, triggered accusations from critics and human rights activists that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs had created a culture of police impunity.

  • Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Monday its army units have been attacked by “an illegal Armenian armed group" in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing one Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another. The statement comes just hours after the Armenian Defense Ministry denied media reports of fighting in the neighboring Hadrut region and said the ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh were “strictly observing” the cease-fire. Neither Armenian or Nagorno-Karabakh officials have so far commented on Azerbaijan's statement.

  • Florida coronavirus death toll: Latest Covid-19 figures

    State’s Trump-supporting governor refused to introduce mask mandate

  • Hundreds of British holidaymakers escape from quarantine in Verbier

    Hundreds of British skiers forced to quarantine in the Swiss resort of Verbier have escaped from their quarters, as a local politician complained it was nearly impossible to control the coronavirus due to Europe's porous borders. The holiday-makers were ordered to isolate for 10 days in their accommodation after the UK announced it had detected a mutation of the coronavirus. But on Sunday, hoteliers informed officials that breakfast trays were left untouched outside guests’ rooms and calls were unanswered. Of the 420 Britons identified by authorities as being in the luxury resort when the quarantine was hastily enforced, less than a dozen remained by Sunday. From midnight on December 20, Switzerland banned flights from the UK and put in place a retroactive 10-day quarantine for Britons who had arrived since December 14. On December 24, Swiss authorities then announced Britons were allowed to return home, even those in quarantine if special measures were taken which included informing cantonal authorities of their mode of transport. Christophe Darbellay, the President of the Valais government, defended his office against accusations that too little was done to enforce the quarantine. He said: “Some guests left by car and are now in quarantine in the UK. “There is a sense of personal responsibility. You can travel all over Europe without having to identify yourself. The border is a sieve.” He criticised the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), saying passenger information was delivered too late. He said: “Passenger data was missing. Our work was made unnecessarily difficult.” The FOPH denied this and said it had requested airline data for the 92 UK flights that had arrived since December 14 and gave the cantons data on Wednesday. Simon Wiget, the Director of Verbier Tourist Office, told The Daily Telegraph that the rules were confusing. He said: “It was a drip, drip of information that we had and we informed tourists about the rules as best we could. “We called all the hotels and tour operators and said that people who had travelled from the UK had to announce themselves to the Swiss authorities.

  • The Coming Global Backlash against China

    The following is an adapted excerpt from Helen Raleigh’s new book, Backlash: How China’s Aggression Has Backfired.The Chinese Communist Party’s leader, Xi Jinping, is the most powerful leader in Communist China since Chairman Mao. Yet, Xi’s outward strongman image is a veneer over his inner insecurity. When he came into power in late 2012, China’s economy had slowed down from double-digit growth to single-digit growth; the mass working-age population, which had been the engine of China’s economic growth, has begun to decline. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington, D.C.–based think tank, projects that by 2030, “China will round out its thinning labor force by hiring workers from abroad.” At the same time, according to Mark Haas, a political-science professor at Duquesne University, “China alone in 2050 will have more than 329 million people over 65.” Consequently, China is expected to be the first major economy that will grow older before it achieves widespread prosperity.Without its demographic dividend and with an aging population, China’s economic growth will further slow down at the time when the government needs to keep its growing middle class from demanding a level of political freedom matching their newfound wealth. An aging population would also force the government to allocate more national resources for elder care and social services, which means there will be fewer resources to compete against the U.S. This is probably one of the most important reasons why Xi feels that he has to abandon the so-called strategic-patience guidance issued by Deng Xiaoping, the paramount leader of China from 1978 to 1997, who instructed his comrades to bide their time and avoid any confrontation with powerful external forces until China was in a much stronger position both economically and militarily.Xi, however, believes that China can’t afford to bide its time any longer. It must replace the liberal world order with a Sino-centric world order before China’s population becomes too old and the Chinese economy becomes too stagnant. However, rather than furthering economic reform and opening up more sectors to foreign investment and competition to strengthen its economy, Xi chose to hide China’s weaknesses and exaggerate China’s economic strengths. He emphasizes self-reliance and utilizing China’s resources to pump up “national champions,” or state-owned enterprises that could compete against global leaders in strategic sectors. Xi feels that nationalism is his new trump card, something he can use to motivate, excite, and unite a billion people all the while strengthening the CCP’s rule over them. Others say that his inward-looking nationalist policies are leading China to the very middle-income trap -- in which China’s level of development stalls out before reaching the heights of other modern industrial nations -- that Xi and his predecessors tried very hard to avoid.Yet the more the Chinese economy slows down, the more Xi feels the need to project a strongman image both abroad and, especially, at home. As Wang Gungwu and Zheng Yongnian, two Chinese scholars, wrote in China and the New International Order, this dynamic has deep roots in Chinese history: “China’s internal order was so closely related to her international order that one could not long survive without the other; when the barbarians were not submissive abroad, rebels might more easily arise within. Most dynasties collapsed under the twin blows of inside disorder and outside calamity, nei luan wai huang, that is, domestic rebellion and foreign invasion.”Xi is keenly aware that he is vulnerable to internal rebellion. He has purged more than 1.5 million government officials, military leaders, and party elites. His trade war with the U.S. is deeply unpopular inside China because it has caused economic pains such as rising unemployment, closing of factories, and the shifting of the global supply chain out of China. Xi knows very well that if he shows any signs of weakness, he may end up like his political rival, Bo Xilai -- a princeling who is currently languishing in a notorious Chinese prison for high-level party officials.In addition, Xi saw former U.S. President Obama as a “weak” leader who led a nation that was on its way to inevitable decline, which opened up an unprecedented opportunity for China. Xi also has certain milestones he wants to reach: In 2021, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, and in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist China. Xi wants to do something big to cement his place in history when he reaches these milestones. Therefore, in his mind, the era of hiding strength and biding time is over. He wants to show the world a new set of policies, actions, and attitudes that match China’s powerful status.For a while, Xi was succeeding. Internally, he ruthlessly cracked down on religious believers, political dissenters, party officials, and business elites. He also built a mass surveillance state that turned the dystopian nightmare imagined by George Orwell’s 1984 into a reality. Internationally, he imposed his strong will on businesses and nations big and small through his signature project “One Belt and One Road.” The way Xi sees it, the more other countries become economically dependent on China, the more he can dominate them peacefully without having to use force. One commentator has observed that Xi “resembles a clenched fist. At home, he is clenching hard to assert his control. To the outside world, he is a hard-thrusting force determined to get his way.” Xi’s fist has conditioned many nations including the Western democracies to believe that China is stronger than it actually is and that China’s global dominance is inevitable. Therefore, few are willing to challenge China’s human-rights violations at home and its assertive behavior abroad.But even the most powerful emperor can fly too close to the sun. The dissenting voices inside China are getting louder, while global backlash against China reached new heights in 2019. Then the 2020 coronavirus outbreak stripped the facade of Xi’s powerful image, revealed deep flaws within the CCP’s dictatorial political system, caused immense anger and frustration among Chinese people, brought serious detriments to China’s prestigious international image, and brought China’s seemingly unstoppable rise to a halt. As the prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur Jimmy Lai has written, “The more Mr. Xi pursues his authoritarian agenda, the more distrust he will sow at home and abroad. Far from transforming Beijing into the world’s leading superpower, his policies will instead keep China from taking its rightful place of honor in a peaceful, modern and integrated world.” Xi has misread the situation, overplayed his hand, and his aggressive policies at home and abroad have backfired, proving the saying: Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.

  • Each year 1,000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam

    Neha loved the hymns that filled her church with music. Neha’s husband is in jail now facing charges of rape for the underage marriage, but she is in hiding, afraid after security guards confiscated a pistol from his brother in court. “He brought the gun to shoot me,” said Neha, whose last name The Associated Press is not using for her safety.

  • How disheartening to see that President Trump still has support in Congress

    Trump supporters in Congress are ignoring the utter contempt he shows for the democratic election process. (Letters to the Editor)

  • London can be 'most attractive place in the world' to list a company after Brexit deal, Rishi Sunak says

    Brexit gives the UK the chance to "do things a bit differently" on financial services, the Chancellor has said, as he pledged to make the City of London "the most attractive place" to list new companies. Rishi Sunak used his first interview since the Brexit deal was published to suggest the UK will diverge from the EU in an attempt to lure businesses to London. The trade treaty brokered with Brussels on Thursday gives little detail on financial services and EU market access must still be negotiated for British-based firms in specific deals. An upcoming “memorandum of understanding” between the UK and EU on arrangements for the City of London is expected in the new year. Mr Sunak told broadcasters: "Now that we've left the European Union we can do things a bit differently and we're embarking on that journey, for example, examining how we make the City of London the most attractive place to list new companies anywhere in the world. "But this deal also provides reassurance because there's a stable, regulatory co-operative framework mentioned in the deal which I think will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners." Mr Sunak’s comments came after the Prime Minister told The Telegraph his trade deal secures "access for solicitors, barristers" and a "good deal for digital".

  • Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

    A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. No reason was provided to the family for Thursday's arrest, and police did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Kumerra, 38, has worked for Reuters as a freelance cameraman for a decade.

  • Pope formally strips Vatican secretariat of state of assets

    Pope Francis has formally stripped the Vatican secretariat of state of its financial assets and real estate holdings following its bungled management of hundreds of millions of euros in donations and investments that are now the subject of a corruption investigation. Francis signed a new law over the weekend ordering the secretariat of state to complete the transfer of all its holdings to another Vatican office by Feb. 4. The law also calls for all donations to the pope — the Peter’s Pence collections from the faithful as well as other donations that had been managed by the secretariat of state — to be held and managed by the Vatican’s treasury office as separate funds that are accounted for in the Holy See’s consolidated budget.

  • ‘I could potentially lose him.’ Black moms weigh heavy decision on COVID vaccine

    We talked to four local moms about how a history of experimentation and medical mistreatment makes it difficult to trust the COVID vaccine.

  • At least 11 climbers dead in blizzards and avalanche on Iranian mountain

    At least 11 hikers died over the weekend in the mountain range north of Tehran when a series of avalanches were triggered by blizzards and heavy snowfall, Iran’s Red Crescent rescue group said. The rescue efforts, which began on Friday when the first two deaths were reported, intensified over the weekend as more were reported missing. State television broadcast footage of the helicopter rescue mission searching for bodies and survivors on the Tochal and Kolakchal peaks; as well as Red Crescent personnel carrying a body on a stretcher along a snowy mountainside. Ten people had been killed on the mountain and one died in hospital after being rescued, Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at Iran’s Red Crescent, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB. Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, a popular weekend attraction for hiking and climbing. According to state TV, the avalanches struck in four different areas. The Iranian Red Crescent said the rescue efforts were complicated by the bad weather. On Friday, Iranian media reported that more than 100 people were estimated to be stuck in the avalanche. Shahin Fathi, the managing director of the Red Crescent, told BBC Persian that as of Saturday, families were still reporting seven people missing. “We may still have injuries in the Kolakchal area, but there are no exact statistics," said Mr Fathi on Sunday. The Mountaineering Meteorological channel on Telegram warned people in Tehran not to go to the mountains because of the possibility of an avalanche in Alborz.

  • GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves virus aid in chaos

    President Trump’s demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was rejected by House Republicans as his disorganized actions have thrown the COVID-19 relief and government funding bill into chaos.

  • Saudi court hands prison sentence to women's rights activist

    A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to five years and eight months in prison, local media reported, in a trial that has drawn international condemnation as Riyadh faces new U.S. scrutiny. Hathloul, 31, has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with at least a dozen other women's rights activist. The verdict, reported by Sabq and al-Shark al-Awsat newspapers, poses an early challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's relationship with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticised Riyadh's human rights record.

  • Park rangers cite visitors to Hawaii volcano eruption site

    Park rangers have cited dozens of people who have gathered at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park to witness an ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano. The rangers said those cited had ventured into dangerous areas to take photos and videos of the volcano eruption that had created a lake of lava in its crater that was 554 feet (169 meters) deep on Thursday. “All it takes is a slight change in wind direction and these offenders could inhale a fatal dose of volcanic gas," said Chief Ranger Jack Corrao.

  • Surveillance video shows Nashville Christmas blast

    Anthony Warner, 63, is suspected to have perpetrated the bombing, authorities said on Sunday. Warner perished after his motor home exploded on 2nd Avenue North in Nashville, damaging an AT&T switching center and disrupting mobile, internet and TV services across central Tennessee and parts of four other states. Video obtained by Reuters showed a bright flash of light at the doors of the Nashville Downtown Hostel, before the door is blown in. Officials investigating the blast have said it was too early in the investigation to discuss the suspect's motives.