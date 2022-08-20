One Analyst's Revenue Estimates For Seeka Limited (NZSE:SEK) Are Surging Higher

Seeka Limited (NZSE:SEK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the covering analyst making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The analyst has sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Seeka will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Seeka from its sole analyst is for revenues of NZ$377m in 2022 which, if met, would be a decent 13% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to dive 57% to NZ$0.17 in the same period. Previously, the analyst had been modelling revenues of NZ$339m and earnings per share (EPS) of NZ$0.17 in 2022. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share.

See our latest analysis for Seeka

Even though revenue forecasts increased, the consensus price target fell 9.3% to NZ$4.40, perhaps suggesting that the analyst has become more pessimistic about the lack of earnings growth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Seeka's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Seeka'shistorical trends, as the 13% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 12% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.4% per year. So although Seeka is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analyst reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Fortunately, the analyst also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Seeka.

Story continues

The covering analyst is definitely bullish on Seeka, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other flag we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here