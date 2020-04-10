One Analyst's Revenue Estimates For Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) may be thrilled to learn that the covering analyst has just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Sezzle too, with the stock up 34% to US$1.47 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Sezzle's solo analyst is for revenues of US$37m in 2020, which would reflect a substantial 132% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 38% to US$0.092. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$31m and US$0.093 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analyst upgrading this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

The analyst trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 23% to US$1.70, with the ongoing losses clearly weighing on sentiment despite the upgraded revenue estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Sezzle's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 132%, compared to a historical growth rate of 884% over the past year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 25% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while Sezzle's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Sezzle is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analyst seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Sezzle's future valuation. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Sezzle.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have analyst estimates for Sezzle going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

