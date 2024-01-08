One year anniversary since event center shooting-January , 2024- News 19 at 4 p.m.
One year anniversary since event center shooting-News 19 at 4 p.m.
One year anniversary since event center shooting-News 19 at 4 p.m.
Stocks rallied on Monday as Wall Street awaits the start of fourth quarter earnings reports.
Kia says it’s going to reveal its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) concept at CES, and here's the livestream.
Samsung unveiled a new version of its Ballie robot ball, and it will reportedly be available for sale this year.
Philips teased its first-ever smart deadbolt that works using a touch-free palm reading system at CES 2024.
Used-car prices tumbled 7.0% in 2023, the second year in a row of falling prices in the sector after a massive pandemic era run-up.
It's good to be Rolls-Royce: In the year just passed, the British automaker sold more cars than ever in its 119-year-history.
It's time for the Michigan and Washington to face off in the National Championship Game.
Nearly everyone is catching the rhinovirus — the most frequent cause of the common cold — this winter season. But are colds actually more intense this season?
Kirk Cousins’ contract with the Vikings is set to expire in March, which will potentially end his six-year tenure with the franchise.
Mophie’s Juice Pack, once practically synonymous with smartphone battery cases, is making a comeback. With Apple having discontinued its MagSafe Battery Pack, Mophie has seized the moment to reintroduce the Juice Pack for the first time in five years.
Sennheiser is once again trying to bridge the gap between affordability and premium features with the Accentum Plus at CES 2024.
As a fan since 2015, I can say that working out has become — dare I say — fun!
In December, 31% of consumers said they expect mortgage rates to fall within the next 12 months.
The press conference will be live-streamed on January 9 at 1:30PM ET.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The stars were out in full force at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night.
Also on mega markdown: a Shark vacuum for over 50% off, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer that's over 50% off and so much more.
The biggest news stories this morning: An AI-powered cat flag, Samsung's stylish new speaker, and Apple Vision Pro release dates.
Challenges like cord cutting, a tough ad environment, and more pressure to turn profits may prompt companies to reevaluate their portfolios.
Nike and Tiger have been together since 1996.