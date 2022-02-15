One of Archegos Stocks Is Saudi Wealth Fund’s New Favorite Pick

Paul Abelsky and Farah Elbahrawy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund invested heavily in one of the stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup, while maintaining its biggest holdings of other U.S.-listed equities last quarter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Public Investment Fund owned $110.8 million in Farfetch Ltd. shares at the end of December, representing a 1% stake in the London-based luxury online retail platform after boosting its holding by nearly 1,000%, according to regulatory filings on Monday.

Farfetch’s stock was involved in a spree of block trades after Archegos failed to meet margin calls last March. Philippe Laffont’s investment firm Coatue Management was among firms that capitalized on the distressed remains of Bill Hwang’s hedge fund by taking a $148 million stake in Farfetch, which it exited in the second quarter last year.

Following the forced liquidation of positions linked to Archegos, Farfetch’s stock tumbled and is now down 74% from a record high reached a year ago. The shares are still trading above their lows reached in 2020. Analysts’ price targets forecast a 125% return potential for the stock over the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The PIF, as the Saudi fund is known, also bought additional shares in Visa Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Pinterest Inc., while sharply cutting its stakes in BeiGene and Prologis Inc. Its total disclosed holdings of U.S.-listed stocks reached $56 billion.

Chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the wealth fund closed a year that saw it more than quadruple its exposure to U.S. equities after taking an increasingly prominent role in global markets. It may invest about $10 billion more into listed stocks this year, according to people familiar with the matter, as it pursues the goal of bringing holdings to over 4 trillion riyals ($1.1 trillion) by 2025.

The PIF has about $580 billion in assets after the Saudi government this month handed it a 4% stake in Aramco, the world’s largest oil exporter, adding to a $40 billion transfer from the kingdom’s reserves in early 2020 when the pandemic sent equities into a tailspin.

Its other top U.S. shareholdings, including stakes in Lucid Group Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., were unchanged in the fourth quarter. The wealth fund’s disclosed holdings rose 29% in value during the period.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Farfetch Limited (FTCH) A Great Investment Choice?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Opportunity Equity” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A quarterly net decline of 4.29% has been recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s 28.71% gain for the same […]

  • Saudi PIF held nearly $56 billion of U.S.-listed stocks in December 2021

    Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF held nearly $56 billion worth of U.S.-listed stocks as of December last year, up from $43.4 billion at the end of September, boosted by the increased value of electric car maker Lucid, it said in a U.S. regulatory filing. Lucid's listing in July last year was a huge boost for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The Public Investment Fund (PIF), which currently holds a nearly 62% stake in Lucid, had invested more than $1 billion in the company in 2018 for a substantial stake and increased its investment in February 2021.

  • Warren Buffett’s firm took big stake in Activision Blizzard ahead of Microsoft deal

    Warren Buffett's company placed a rare bet on a technology company late last year and it has already paid off in a big way.

  • EV shares rise on Super Bowl visibility, Netflix up from popular documentaries, BlockFi fined by SEC

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several notable gains and losses from today's trending tickers.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • Want $1,400 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $25,000 in Either of These High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend investing doesn't always excite everyone, but it's a great way to create a nice stream of passive income that can help you get rich slowly. It's also helpful to have some nice dividend-yielding stocks during some of the market volatility we've been experiencing over the past few months. New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB) is a large regional bank with nearly $60 billion in assets.

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Intel nears $6 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor - source

    (Reuters) -Intel Corp is close to buying Israeli firm Tower Semiconductor for about $6 billion, a source familiar with the matter said, as the U.S. company looks to advance its strategy of contract manufacturing chips for other businesses. The potential purchase would deepen Intel's presence in a space dominated by Taiwan-based TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker. Tower Semiconductor, whose U.S. shares surged 53% in extended trading, specializes in analog chips used in the automotive, mobile, medical and aerospace industries.

  • Lisa Su named AMD chair after completing $49B acquisition of Xilinx

    Adavanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su is now also chair of the Santa Clara chip maker, which completed its $49 billion acquisition of San Jose-based Xilinx Inc. on Monday. AMD's stock has increased in value since then, pushing the price paid to what AMD says is the highest ever in the semiconductor industry. It would have been topped by Nvidia Corp.'s scrapped acquisition of Arm if that one hadn't run afoul of antitrust concerns.

  • Alphabet Stock Chart: Buy the Dip in Best-of-Breed FAANG Member

    Three of the components are outperforming the Nasdaq's 11.1% year-to-date loss, while two are badly underperforming. Alphabet is the best-performing FAANG stock over the past 12 months and that's even after it traded sideways for the last four months of 2021. In that report, the company also declared a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Peloton Stock Drops After New CEO Pours Cold Water on Sale Speculation

    Barry McCarthy, Peloton's new CEO, is planning to relocate to New York from California to focus on Peloton's growth, not oversee a company sale, a report says.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.