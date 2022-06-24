One year after Arizona geologist went missing, family continues search efforts

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen June 23, 2021, driving west from his work site in an area west of Sun Valley Parkway and north of Cactus Road in Buckeye.

The morning of June 23, 2021, was the last time someone saw 25-year-old Daniel Robinson leaving work in Buckeye — one year later, his family and law enforcement agencies are no closer to finding him.

Robinson, a geologist, was last seen driving west from his worksite in an area west of Sun Valley Parkway and north of Cactus Road. On July 19, Robinson's blue 2017 Jeep Renegade was found by a rancher a few miles out from his worksite, in a remote part of the desert.

"Today marks one year that my son went missing. To the world, it's one year. To us, the family, it's every day one after the other, a continuous moments passing by where hope is always shadowed by dismay. Somehow, day after day the will to keep searching triumphant over loosing hope," David Robinson, Robinson's father, wrote in a tweet from his account dedicated to find him.

In honor of Robinson and other people who have gone missing, David Robinson is hosting an event named "A Day of Remembrance" on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Arizona State Capitol House and Senate Lawn. This will be an opportunity for people to share their "missing loved one's story," according to the event's description.

David Cawley-Robinson, left, stands with his brother Daniel Robinson, 24, who was last seen driving west from his work site in an area west of Sun Valley Parkway and north of Cactus Road in Buckeye on June 23, 2021.

Family and friends can set up a table, bring a photo and speak if they want to. The description also states there will be community resources to help support people as they bring awareness to their stories.

That same day there will be a desert search organized by Robinson's family from 5:45 a.m. until 10 a.m., off Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road.

"So far, I have conducted over 40 weeks of searches in the Sonoran Desert, a search based on science and investigation that covers large amounts of land. We have searched over 23K acres of that large area that has areas that haven't been searched yet. I am currently working on that," David Robinson said in a GoFundMe set up by his family to fund search efforts.

On March 12, a candlelight vigil was hosted for Robinson where at least 50 people gathered on the Capitol Lawn. At this event, his father spoke about how he has been looking for him since June 26.

"My son is my mission," David Robinson said. "The candlelight vigil is to bring some awareness to my son's case and also bring fresh light to other families who are going through the same exact thing — (to) get the urgency that they need from law enforcement."

Dozens gathered for a candlelight vigil to honor missing geologist Daniel Robinson on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix.

Investigation into Robinson's disappearance

Buckeye police said Wednesday marked one year since they launched their investigation on the case.

"When a loved one is missing, it is a terrifying, confusing and stressful time for families and our entire community. Investigators continue their pursuit of answers that can bring Daniel home and provide closure for the Robinson family and the many people who have been touched by his case," the statement said.

Investigators are following up on tips regarding the disappearance, according to a website created by Buckeye police with information on Robinson's case. "No foul play is suspected," the website states.

The day Robinson was reported missing by his father, police searched the ground near his job site and he was entered into the Missing Persons Center site. The next couple of days that followed, the search near Robinson's job site continued and his apartment was searched.

Investigators tried to ping his phone for location and tried to access the vehicle's system for GPS data but didn't find any. Aerial searches, interviews with coworkers and financial records reviews were done, too.

When Robinson's Jeep was found on July 19, there was a multiagency search and investigators processed the data from his recovered phone and from the vehicle.

Daniel Robinson, 24, was last seen driving a blue 2017 Jeep Renegade on June 23, 2021, and has been missing since then.

San Tan Recon, a consulting agency for collisions, processed the crash scene on Sept. 28 for an independent crash report. According to the police website, the report found the Jeep rolled over and increased its speed right before the impact "which could indicate an attempt to drive up the other side of the ravine."

The report also found an 11-mile discrepancy between the crash data report and the odometer reading, but Buckeye police said this is not unusual.

"Similar discrepancies have been noted by Jeep dealership service departments and other crash reconstructionists," the website states.

On November, the FBI was briefed on the case.

According to the Buckeye police website, the ongoing investigative activities include interviewing new peoplewho have been identified in the investigation, conducting follow-ups, checking for fraud of financial activity linked to Robinson's social security number and bank accounts, and investigating information from volunteer private investigators, among others.

Anyone with information on Robinson and his disappearance is asked to call the Buckeye Police tip line at 623-349-6411 or submit an anonymous tip online through text message at their Nixle website.

Circumstances surrounding Robinson's disappearance

While Buckeye police have argued that their search for Robinson has been extensive, his father claims the department is taking credit for results that came from volunteers and the private investigator he hired after police refused to continue searching.

Police said in a report that Robinson's car rolled over in the ravine at 30 miles per hour. But Jeff McGrath, the private investigator David Robinson hired who used to be a detective specializing in modeling crashes for Avondale police, said that would have been impossible.

“That could not have happened with the physics we work with here on Earth,” he previously said to The Arizona Republic. “There is no way this car flipped over.”

According to McGrath, if Robinson's Jeep truly had rolled over, the top of the vehicle would be damaged and all of the glass windows would have shattered. McGrath said a large crunch on the driver's side of the Jeep suggested a collision occurred rather than a rollover.

McGrath said he couldn't understand how Buckeye police missed other key factors — such as the Jeep's odometer reading being 11 miles higher than what it was when the airbag deployment system deployed and the ignition had been activated 46 times after the crash. The plate of broken glass found near the Jeep also didn't match the vehicle.

Based on those factors and other evidence, McGrath believes the crash wasn't an accident — but staged.

Robinson's disappearance garnered national attention after Gabby Petito, a white 18-year-old Instagram influencer, was found dead in Wyoming in September 2021 and a viral tweet reminded others that Robinson was still missing.

After his disappearance became national news, Buckeye spokesperson Carissa Planalp said that police had done another search of the area on Sept. 28, 2021, and that they were bringing in their own crash expert to analyze the airbag detection system’s findings.

David Robinson said he didn't have high hopes for the department's renewed effort given it came three months after the vehicle was found, but would continue to search for his son regardless.

A GoFundMe to help finance the search effort was set up and has accumulated over $270,000 as of Thursday.

