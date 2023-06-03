One arrest made in Hollywood Broadwalk mass shooting, arrest warrants for two others obtained

Police obtained arrest warrants for three suspects in the Memorial Day shooting on the Hollywood Broadwalk that injured nine people, officials announced Saturday. One is in custody, and two remain at large.

Arial Cardahn Paul, Jordan Burton, and Lionel Jean Charles Jr. have been charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree, and one count of carrying a concealed firearm, according to a media release from Hollywood Police.

U.S Marshals and Hollywood police detectives took Burton into custody Saturday around 1:30 p.m., according to the release.

The other two suspects remain at large.

“This senseless act of violence has serious consequences under the law and they will have to face these charges and answer for the injuries they caused,” Officer Christian Lata, a spokesperson for Hollywood Police, wrote in the release. “They let our community down and they need to come forward…we would like to remind anyone who may be assisting these suspects in avoiding capture that they are

violent offenders and you too can be held responsible for your actions.”

Seven of the nine wounded have been released from the hospital since Monday. Police arrested two suspects on firearms charges Tuesday. Five guns, two of which were stolen, were recovered.

