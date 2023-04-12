One arrest made after a mother-to-be and a father shot dead outside a Broward store

A teenager has been arrested on murder charges after a February drive-by shooting at a Pompano Beach convenience store that killed a father, a pregnant woman and injured three others.

But Broward sheriff’s investigators don’t think 18-year-old Damian Charmant was alone in the Jeep Cherokee, and the reward for information on others involved could be up to $10,500.

Broward Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to other arrests in the deaths of Dayvon Johnson, a 35-year-old father of four, and Delana James, 31, outside the Community Food Store, 401 NW 27th Ave., on Feb. 26. Adding $5,500 to that are the city of Pompano Beach, where Johnson and James lived, and the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Already arrested is Charmant, who turned 18 on April 1. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder. He had his first appearance Wednesday.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting can reach out to Det. Gino Parram at 954-321-4211 or use the SaferWatch app. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers online, or by calling **8477 (TIPS) from your cellphone or 954-493-8477 from any phone.