One arrest made in South Tacoma Way drive-by shooting

Tacoma police made an arrest Monday linked to a July 3 drive-by shooting at South Tacoma Way and South 47th Street.

Police obtained a felony warrant to arrest one suspect, who was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and illegal possession of a firearm.

Spokesperson Wendy Haddow said two handguns were recovered.

This suspect is believed to be the driver of one of two vehicles involved in the incident.

On July 3 around 4:25 p.m., two vehicles “exchanged shots,” Haddow said. One victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

The other vehicle has not yet been located, she said.

The intersection was closed for around three hours Sunday night for the initial investigation. It reopened before 8 p.m.

South Tacoma Way has been the site of several shootings in recent weeks, including one that injured eight people after a dance party event at a private venue in the 5600 block.

On June 26, one man was killed and four were injured in an Eastside Tacoma shooting near East McKinley Avenue and South 52nd Street.

More than two dozen people in Tacoma have been injured by gunfire in about a week, leading up to the long Fourth of July weekend.